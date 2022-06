Montgomery County has been recognized as one of the nation’s 500 healthiest communities by U.S. News & World Report. To determine which communities in the country are the healthiest, U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with CVS Health compared more than 3,000 counties and county-equivalents based on how they performed in 10 categories that drive community health. Population health weighted the highest.

