Louisville, KY

Thousands accessed abortion in Kentucky, according to recent data

By Justin Hicks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB6am_0gN6D1A000 Nearly 5,000 abortions were performed in Kentucky between April 2021 and April 2022. The vast majority accessed the health care in Louisville.

Now, they’ll have to look elsewhere after a Supreme Court ruling Friday triggered a Kentucky law banning abortions .

Data obtained by WFPL News from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows the average patient in Kentucky was an unmarried white woman in her twenties who was getting an abortion for the first time.

But it also shows that the impact reaches more than just Kentucky residents.

Hundreds of people from Indiana and Tennessee traveled to Kentucky for a procedure. Still others came from as far as Texas or Washington state. In the wake of the Supreme Court decision, Illinois will likely be the closest state in the region to provide abortions.

Most patients went to EMW Women’s Surgical Center or Planned Parenthood in Louisville. A small number received abortive health care from the University of Louisville, the Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, The Medical Center, Albert B. Chandler Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

Comments / 15

History Matters
2d ago

All the pro birth folks should be willing to foot the bill for all costs associated with having unwanted children. Those costs should include the therapy these women and young girls will need since they will be forced to relive their trauma.

Reply(4)
9
Cynthia Adkins
2d ago

what is next women are going to be able to have their tubes tied well we need to include that men should not be able to get a vasectomy and how many babies are we going to find at these so called safe drops and how many young girls think they have no way out and committing suicide then we have lost 2 lives and we all need to remember it is not for us to judge that is my good Lord's job and we'll all answer to him

Reply
6
Rick
2d ago

I'm glad I live In a state that believes in LIFE!! Me and my Family will always vote for LIFE!! PRAISE GOD

Reply(1)
17
 

