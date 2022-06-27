Daviess Co. Landfill Re-Opened

The vacant IGA building in Grayville is expected to have a new occupant and the buyers will have some $75,000 in TIF funds to use contingent on their purchase of said property. That was one of a handful of TIF and Revolving Loan agreements approved at the Grayville City Council meeting Monday night. Not much is known about 309 Homes LLC other than that they’re out of the Peoria, IL area and are a property management firm. Other TIF agreements were granted to Krankos and Travis Roosevelt. A revolving Loan agreement was also granted to Krankos. Arpit Trivedi, GM at the Super 8 is also planning an expansion at the property.

GRAYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO