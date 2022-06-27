ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess Co. Landfill Re-Opened

 2 days ago

The Daviess Co. Landfill is now...

14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Century Aluminum shut down creates economic impact in Hancock Co.

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The idling process began Monday, June 27, for the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville. This closure isn’t just hurting the employees losing their jobs, but Mike Baker, Director of Economic Development for the Industrial Foundation, says Hancock County is losing an important piece of their revenue.
HAWESVILLE, KY
wuzr.com

New VPD Fleet Vehicles Arriving Soon

The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

VCSC Approves Set of Donations for Corporation

The Vincennes Community School Board approved a set of donations at yesterday’s session. The donations included a $368,000 gift to Corporation elementary programs. That was from the Isenbarger-Wolfe Revocable Trust. The funding came to the VCSC with the passing of Mary Isenbarger-Wolfe. Upon her death, she included Vincennes Community...
VINCENNES, IN
Government
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

E & B Paving Wins Award for Vincennes CCMG Work

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved E & B Paving’s bid of $580,310 for City paving. The dollars are provided by state Community Crossings Matching Grant funds, and a required City match. The paving will happen later in the year. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says that flexibility allows...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One million dollars are going towards the Sullivan City Pool Project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A project that's been years in the making is making significant progress. Thanks to a huge grant, the Sullivan City Pool could be making a splash soon. Water has already been put into the splash pool here in Sullivan. READI funds are helping to keep this project moving forward.
SULLIVAN, IN
wuzr.com

Sullivan READI for New Downtown Hotel

The City of Sullivan has received a $1 million in state READI grants to build a new hotel in downtown Sullivan. The lodging facility will be located next to the Sullivan Civic Center. The planned hotel is designed to create opportunities for the Civic Center itself, and draw more visitors...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Underground Fire in Terre Haute

There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schnell assigned to Jasper Post as probationary trooper

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers, the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a graduate of Jasper...
wrul.com

Grayville City Council Looking for Development

The vacant IGA building in Grayville is expected to have a new occupant and the buyers will have some $75,000 in TIF funds to use contingent on their purchase of said property. That was one of a handful of TIF and Revolving Loan agreements approved at the Grayville City Council meeting Monday night. Not much is known about 309 Homes LLC other than that they’re out of the Peoria, IL area and are a property management firm. Other TIF agreements were granted to Krankos and Travis Roosevelt. A revolving Loan agreement was also granted to Krankos. Arpit Trivedi, GM at the Super 8 is also planning an expansion at the property.
GRAYVILLE, IL
wuzr.com

Slight Water Bill Reduction Approved by Vincennes City Council

The Vincennes City Council has approved on final reading a move to make a slight decrease in water bills starting next month. The decrease was mandated by state law; it should save the average user around $3.00 per year. Council members approved the measure unanimously.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Elkhorn Road to Close for Project Work

Elkhorn Road will close starting today as part of the next phase of the Elkhorn Road project. Elkhorn Road will be affected between the railroad tracks and Old Decker Road. The work to Elkhorn Road will begin as work on Old Decker Road is completed. The closure is expected to last up to 25 days.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Road closure planned for State Road 56 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 56 near Hazleton. According to a press release, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement on August 5. Officials say work will begin when a separate closure on SR 65 is finished to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No fireworks this year at Scales Lake in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple — but for Scales Lake, there will be no fireworks show this year. Eyewitness News spoke with officials from Scale Lake and they tell us they can’t put on a show because of supply issues. When asked about rescheduling, officials say they are unsure […]
BOONVILLE, IN

