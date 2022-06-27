ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine sticks around for the work week

By Aaron Myler
WTRF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday: Skies will clear quickly and give us lots of sunshine through the day. High of 75 degrees. Humidity is also lowering across...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Momentary Cooler Weather for Northeast US Pulled in by Cold Front

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWL-AMFM

Daily rain is expected for the week

Expect pop-up downpours through the week. “Scattered downpours are expected across our area especially in the afternoon as a weak surface front stalls over us. A few downpours may quickly dump a couple of inches of rain in spots…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy