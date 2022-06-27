“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO