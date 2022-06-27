ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as...

www.wuzr.com

wuzr.com

E & B Paving Wins Award for Vincennes CCMG Work

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved E & B Paving’s bid of $580,310 for City paving. The dollars are provided by state Community Crossings Matching Grant funds, and a required City match. The paving will happen later in the year. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says that flexibility allows...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes City Council to Consider Slight Water Rate Reduction Tonight

Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

VCSC Approves Resolution for Residential TIF

The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Elkhorn Road to Close for Project Work

Elkhorn Road will close starting today as part of the next phase of the Elkhorn Road project. Elkhorn Road will be affected between the railroad tracks and Old Decker Road. The work to Elkhorn Road will begin as work on Old Decker Road is completed. The closure is expected to last up to 25 days.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
wuzr.com

Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good Samaritan’s new Emergency Medical Services facility. It will start serving Knox County on July 1st. The event will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. tomorrow afternoon on Sixth Street in the parking lot in front of the helipad.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

GSH EMS Holds Open House for Coming Community Service

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Grouseland to Get $2 Million Toward new Visitors’ Center

The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Fog Sealing Set for Knox County Roads

Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

New VPD Fleet Vehicles Arriving Soon

The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
VINCENNES, IN
News Break
Politics
wuzr.com

Vincennes Kiwanis Offering Destination Discount Books

The Vincennes Kiwanis Clubs are offering a destination discount book as a fund-raiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The coupon books are $25 each, and feature values up to $250. The booklets are available through any Kiwanis member. They are also available at both German-American Bank locations...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Road closure planned for State Road 56 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 56 near Hazleton. According to a press release, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement on August 5. Officials say work will begin when a separate closure on SR 65 is finished to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Rainbow Beach to Close Today; Dollar Day Set for Wednesday

The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – June 28, 2022

Due to miscommunication, the Ferdinand News has not printed marriage licenses for quite some time. Our apologies to the happy newlyweds whose special day was not mentioned in the paper recently!. The following marriage licenses were issued from April 1-June 23:. Abigail M. Ebenkamp to Cody Allen Schmitt, both of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Fourth of July is a much loved holiday for many Americans. Dazzling lights paint the sky for an amazing night to celebrate our independence. While fireworks may be fun, there are rules in place to make sure they don’t become out of hand. The Newburgh Police Department is reminding residents […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wamwamfm.com

Big Winner on Main Street in Knights of Columbus Drawing

It was a big weekend on Main Street in downtown Washington for the Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot. On Saturday night, a Washington resident claimed the big jackpot amount of $133,266 behind number 25. The jackpot went to Tim St. Onge. There will be no drawing this week. The...
COLUMBUS, IN

