Environment

Sunny and pleasant weather returns

By Jamie Jarosik
WDTN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re enjoying a drop in heat and humidity, and we’ll be able to turn the a/c off for a couple of days and open up the windows. It will...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

July weather pattern update

La Niña continues to plug along across the equatorial Pacific and is now likely to hold on into the fall and winter based on the latest guidance. This will certainly be factored once again into our fall and winter seasonal outlooks. Intense heat continues to broil the south-central and...
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
CBS News

Weather Extra: Chances of another La Nina

On this week's Weather Extra, the last two winters were both under the influence of La Nina. What are the chances we’ll go into a ‘Triple Dip?’ First Alert Meteorologist Darren Peck says chances are likely, based on the early indication for this fall and early winter.
Weather
