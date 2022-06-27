ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Planned GSH Emergency Services Ribbon Cutting Set for Tomorrow

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

A ribbon cutting and grand opening is planned tomorrow for Good...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
wuzr.com

GSH EMS Holds Open House for Coming Community Service

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

New VPD Fleet Vehicles Arriving Soon

The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Elkhorn Road to Close for Project Work

Elkhorn Road will close starting today as part of the next phase of the Elkhorn Road project. Elkhorn Road will be affected between the railroad tracks and Old Decker Road. The work to Elkhorn Road will begin as work on Old Decker Road is completed. The closure is expected to last up to 25 days.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Underground Fire in Terre Haute

There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
Government
wuzr.com

E & B Paving Wins Award for Vincennes CCMG Work

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved E & B Paving’s bid of $580,310 for City paving. The dollars are provided by state Community Crossings Matching Grant funds, and a required City match. The paving will happen later in the year. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says that flexibility allows...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Rainbow Beach to Close Today; Dollar Day Set for Wednesday

The Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center will close today for repairs. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore says the closure allows for repair of a pumping system. Moore says to make up for today’s closure, tomorrow’s pool day will be a Dollar Day — with $1.00 admission.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#For Tomorrow#Ribbon Cutting#Good Samaritan
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Fog Sealing Set for Knox County Roads

Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes City Council to Consider Slight Water Rate Reduction Tonight

Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
MyWabashValley.com

Electrical fire in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Wabash Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief with the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an electrical fire at Candlewood Suites at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hotel...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wuzr.com

“Uplifting” Library Special Session Set for Tomorrow

The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Grouseland to Get $2 Million Toward new Visitors’ Center

The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Kiwanis Offering Destination Discount Books

The Vincennes Kiwanis Clubs are offering a destination discount book as a fund-raiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The coupon books are $25 each, and feature values up to $250. The booklets are available through any Kiwanis member. They are also available at both German-American Bank locations...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Daviess Co. Landfill Re-Opened

The Daviess Co. Landfill is now re-opened. The mechanical issues that caused the shutdown have been fixed. The official word on the re-opening came from Daviess Co. authorities.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy