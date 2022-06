GARDNER, N.D. (KFGO) – A 67-year-old man from Grandin, ND has died of injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed on I-29. Glenn Smith was traveling northbound on June 24 when his motorcycle began to wobble and he laid the bike down near mile marker 84, one mile south of Gardner. Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Witnesses reported he was traveling at a speed of 65-70 mph. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Smith died Monday.

GRANDIN, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO