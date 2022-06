Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, homebuyers have grown accustomed to overpaying and playing a risky game of bidding wars and waived contingencies. In a recent survey by Money and Morning Consult, 36% of people who purchased a home in the past two years said they believe they overpaid. The survey also indicated recent buyers were willing to compromise on home size, style, location and features in order to purchase a home.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO