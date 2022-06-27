ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Public meeting set for Tuesday to brainstorm future of mobile home park overlooking Lake Erie in Collinwood

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s time for the general public to weigh in on a...

Tiberius Rush
2d ago

I would like to see this land developed into a state or city park on the East side of Cleveland unlike Edgewater park is on the West side. QUIT THINKING OF MAKING BIG BUCKS FOR ONCE, THINK OF A COMMUNITY PARK.

cleveland19.com

Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community members unsure about future

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At one point there were at least 300 hundred occupied units in the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community but now a quick drive through shows many have fallen into disrepair. However, many of the homes that remain occupied, about 130, are well kept and the people...
EUCLID, OH
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District changing its story on plans to save Horseshoe Lake

When did the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District switch gears to “my way or the highway” when it comes to Horseshoe Lake?. For months, they’ve claimed that their plan costs less and is more effective at managing flood control and stormwater than the plan presented by Friends of Horseshoe Lake. If only FOHSL had a viable option that addressed these safety concerns, they claimed, they would consider changing course.
POLITICS
Take at look at the new eighth-floor swimming pool and deck at the downtown Cleveland Beacon apartment high-rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of downtown Cleveland’s luxury high-rises is making sure residents are cool for the summer. The Beacon, located Euclid Avenue at East Sixth Street, is set to open its new “Beacon Backyard” on its eighth-floor terrace. The hangout spot includes a luxury pool with stainless steel fountain fixtures, lounge deck, cabanas, fire pits and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County commissioners support funds to assist Kirtland homeowners

The Lake County commissioners have announced a “significant investment” of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $250,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist homeowners in Kirtland with an Environmental Protection Agency-mandated sanitary sewer project. According to the board, the venture will provide access...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Parma targets speeders with neighborhood ‘Drive Safe’ sign campaign

PARMA, Ohio -- Tired of motorists speeding down his side streets, a longtime resident decided to do something about the safety issue. “I have three children of my own and a grandchild,” said Wexford Avenue resident Dennis Vasko, who has lived in the city for more than 40 years. “My street, especially in the morning and afternoon rush hours, it’s a cut-through.
PARMA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Village of Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore Signed Into Law an Ordinance that Prohibits Fireworks

Mayor Gigi Traore Newburgh Heights OHCourtesy of the Village of Newburgh Heights. Newburgh Heights, OH. - As the nation will be acknowledging the 4th of July holiday with fireworks, in a recent press release, the Village of Newburgh Heights is alerting Village residents that fireworks are not allowed during this 4th of July holiday season. For some, it will be hard to imagine the 4th of July without fireworks.
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
