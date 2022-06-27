ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Dozens complain company failed to deliver $154,000 in computer parts

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIHq9_0gN6AP7a00

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and Westerville police are scrutinizing a business after dozens of people complained they never received computer equipment they paid for, with the amount of losses topping $154,000.

The Ohio Attorney General has kept a spreadsheet, currently at 72 people, with an amount of $154,162.85 in losses from orders placed with OG10KTech of Westerville, a company whose owner is listed as William Taylor. People said they’ve been waiting for products costing thousands, some since 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPd7k_0gN6AP7a00
A sample of the 72 people cataloged on the Attorney General’s spreadsheet of OG10KTech complaints. The left-hand column is the amount, the right-hand column is a snippet of the complaint.
“Vendor took orders for computer parts he did not have, created a ‘wait list’ and never fulfilled orders he took,” one person alleged.

Another said: “I purchased $3,000 worth of graphics cards from OG10K, aka dba William Taylor in Feb. of last year. I have not received my order, I have contacted them for a refund multiple times….”

In addition, Westerville police sent NBC4 seven police reports involving OG10KTech. Together, over $32,000 in computer equipment and graphics cards were allegedly never delivered.

One man drove from Michigan after paying $9,213.75 on his credit card for 10 video cards, Westerville police reported. He found OG10KTech closed and drove to the police station to file a report. He told police that he’d contacted his bank to dispute the charges, but the bank said he’d waited too long.

When NBC4 drove to OG10KTech ‘s address at 654 Brooksedge Blvd., Suite B, in Westerville, there was no signage on the building and the warehouse was empty: no furniture, flooring — and no computers.

NBC4 also reached out to the lawyer for Taylor — Deborah McNinch at Joseph and Joseph — but didn’t receive a reply.

Taylor, of Galena, appears to have set up yet another business. Black Swan Gaming filed for a license on Feb. 26. He set up Black Swan Gaming through the Ohio Secretary of State. The nature of the business is stated as: “Gaming Pc Builds and E-Sports.”

According to the Better Business Bureau , where OG10KTech has an “F” rating, the company is owned by William D. Taylor, Sr., and also goes by WTSR Marketing and William D. Tayor Sr. Inc.

“An ‘F’ rating is a very small percentage of the companies that are listed on the BBB.org online profiles,” said Judy Dollison, president at BBB of Central Ohio. “It is really a company that you want to consider very hard whether or not you need to do business with them. They have received enough complaints. Typically, the complaints are unanswered — or there is a pattern of complaints that would give you a lot of suspicion that they may not be the best company to work with.”

Dollison said 37% of scams come from online companies. Search for the company name with “scam” or “complaint” in the search terms, and check BBB.org which maintains national reviews and ratings.

On the OG10KTech website, customers are able to log in, according to one man waiting for over $400, Nathan Petty, who told NBC4 it’s typical for the OG10KTech site to go up and get taken down.

Customers face this message , which has embedded audio of a warning siren that ends with the sound of crickets:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM1nW_0gN6AP7a00
Screen grab from OG10KTech’s website showing the message, and the audio of a siren then crickets.

If you feel you’ve been affected by OG10KTech, Black Swan Gaming, WTSR Marketing, or William D. Tayor Sr. Inc, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website: OhioProtects.org or file a complaint .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Nelsonville man Bryan Bridgeman’s death ruled suicide

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens County Coroner’s Office has concluded that Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, who disappeared from his home near Nelsonville on June 4, 2021, died by suicide. According to the findings of the investigation, P.J. Coon, 37, and Bridgeman, 30, were walking away from Bridgeman’s home, taking a route through the woods to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man scammed out of $2,000 over the internet

FRANKFORT, Ohio — On Monday, a local man called the police after he was manipulated into giving away his money by a pop-up claiming that his laptop had malware. The Frankfort man was browsing on his computer one evening when a window came up stating that it had a virus. He then proceeded to call the number that claimed to want to help him resolve his issue, only to be scammed out of his money. When the caller had his attention, they extorted $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards out of the man, and after they received the funds, the scammer stated that his laptop was magically repaired and hung up.
FRANKFORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With crime numbers down, Columbus leaders push for better

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders talked in a press conference Tuesday afternoon with an update on efforts to reduce gun violence in Columbus. Joining Ginther was city attorney Zach Klein, city council president Shannon Hardin, CPD police chief Elaine Bryant, and the city’s health commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Timeline on disappearance of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have released a report that sheds some light into the disappearance of Larry Davis, who has been missing March. The report, filed by Chillicothe Police Officer Joshua Wright, gives a timeline for Davis’ disappearance late on March 4. It echoes what Brittany Claytor, Davis’ on-and-off girlfriend of nine years, said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
