ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forecast: More rounds of storms with seasonal heat

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDP2v_0gN69laQ00

Your Monday morning commute is in great shape with a mostly dry start to the day before scattered showers and storms return this afternoon. A few showers and storms will develop offshore and may scrape by the coast.

If you need to get errands done, the sooner the better. Coming off a soggy weekend, it’s rinse and repeat again today.

A few storms could become strong bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and the threat for brief flooding, but the overall severe weather threat is still low.

Regardless of the high rain coverage, highs will still reach the low 90s today. Rain chances will be tapering off after sunset with overnight lows dipping into the mid 70s.

A tropical wave in the tropical Atlantic could become a tropical depression within the next few days. This could develop into our next named storm by the middle of this week but the disturbance poses no threat to Southwest Florida for now.

Another wave just behind that is worth watching in the long range for possible development as well.

Lastly, an area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf has a very low chance to form and will likely increase rain chances for Texas, regardless of development. The next name on the list is Bonnie.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Southwest Florida
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy