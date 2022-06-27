ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Non-verbal girl reunited with parents in Hall Co

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWk9J_0gN69khh00
Young girl found in Hall County late Thursday night (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A Hall County girl found wandering around late Thursday night has been reunited with her parents.

Deputies say they found the girl wandering in the road around Poplar Springs Rd. and Guinness Way just before midnight.

The girl, who appears to be around 12 years old, is nonverbal and could not tell authorities who she is or where she lives.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced that the girl had been identified and was back with her parents.

Luckily, the girl appears to be safe and unharmed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
11Alive

Neighbors describe what they saw inside Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Search for missing hiker in state park in Dawson Co

Tuesday was another day of searching in Dawson County, still trying to find 21 year-old Sidiki Kebe, who was last spotted on trail cameras last weekend, hiking near Amicalola Falls. From WSB TV…. Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago near a popular state park in north...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Child identified, babysitter arrested after fentanyl death in Athens

We have this morning the name of the 15-month-old Athens girl who died after exposure to fentanyl and other drugs: Athens-Clarke County Police say Zamiya Kelly was in the care of a babysitter now identified as Pamala Graves. The 59 year-old woman from Elbert County has been arrested and faces counts that include felony murder. Zamiya Kelly died last weekend at a hospital in Augusta.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness#Cox Media Group
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest in murder in Madison Co

A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County woman saves husband's life during heart attack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County detective is fighting for his life after he collapsed at his home. Matthew Conway recently suffered a severe heart attack at just 27 years old. The man's wife, a 911 dispatcher, likely saved his life. Tanya Conway describes waking up that morning as...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police find parents of child wandering street alone

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said officers located the parents of a child found wandering alone on an Atlanta street. Police advised resdients to look out for the four-year-old's parents on Tuesday morning. Police found the child wandering alone on Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday morning. Police said the child...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens child dies after exposure to fetanyl, other opioids

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child who was taken to a hospital in Augusta late last week. Police say the girl died with exposure to several drugs, opioids and fentanyl among them. Fox News is reporting that the girl, now identified as Zamiya Kelly, was in the care of a babysitter at the time of last week’s medical emergency.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy