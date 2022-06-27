Non-verbal girl reunited with parents in Hall Co

Young girl found in Hall County late Thursday night (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A Hall County girl found wandering around late Thursday night has been reunited with her parents.

Deputies say they found the girl wandering in the road around Poplar Springs Rd. and Guinness Way just before midnight.

The girl, who appears to be around 12 years old, is nonverbal and could not tell authorities who she is or where she lives.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced that the girl had been identified and was back with her parents.

Luckily, the girl appears to be safe and unharmed.

