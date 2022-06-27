ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Czech bullet train collides with engine, 1 dead, 5 injured

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
Czech Train Crash This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic, Monday June 27, 2022. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague.

PRAGUE — (AP) — A bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in northeastern Czech Republic Monday, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague.

The driver of the bullet train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured. It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office, an agency that investigate train crashes, said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

