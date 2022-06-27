ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Sunny Less Humid Tuesday Thru Thursday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
 2 days ago

Good Tuesday morning

After some much-needed rainfall on Monday. Skies will gradually clear during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday setting up for a nice period of weather through Friday.

MEASURED RAINFALL YESTERDAY

Lots of sunshine and less humid Tuesday morning. Temperatures warming to the mid and upper 70s by 11AM

Sunshine continues Tuesday afternoon…near perfect with drier air and seasonably warm temperatures

LOWER HUMIDITY NEXT SEVERAL DAY

Comfortable air next several days, followed by a return to humidity levels by the holiday weekend.

UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Quiet Tonight, Hot & Dry End to the Workweek

Happy Wednesday! We saw another warm, sunny and comfortable afternoon out there. Later this evening we’ll stay mostly clear followed by a few early clouds that will gradually clear out by dawn. Skies stay dry this evening, but a quick disturbance passing to our north early tonight could bring a brief isolated shower near midnight. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Daily rain is expected for the week

Expect pop-up downpours through the week. “Scattered downpours are expected across our area especially in the afternoon as a weak surface front stalls over us. A few downpours may quickly dump a couple of inches of rain in spots…
ENVIRONMENT
