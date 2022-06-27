Weather Now: Sunny Less Humid Tuesday Thru Thursday
Good Tuesday morning
After some much-needed rainfall on Monday. Skies will gradually clear during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday setting up for a nice period of weather through Friday.
MEASURED RAINFALL YESTERDAY
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
Lots of sunshine and less humid Tuesday morning. Temperatures warming to the mid and upper 70s by 11AM
Sunshine continues Tuesday afternoon…near perfect with drier air and seasonably warm temperatures
LOWER HUMIDITY NEXT SEVERAL DAY
Comfortable air next several days, followed by a return to humidity levels by the holiday weekend.
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather AppCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0