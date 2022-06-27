Overturning of Roe V. Wade continues to reverberate around Michigan

The nation continues to react to the bombshell decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

The decision sparked protests across the country all weekend long.

Protestors took to the steps of court houses and state capitols in Georgia, Ohio, and Texas demanding abortion rights be protected. And in New York, supporters of Planned Parenthood took center stage at one of the country's largest pride parades, drawing a massive ovation from onlookers.

So now the question for many Michiganders is what happens next here in our state.

There's legislation on the table that could put doctors and nurses working at places like Planned Parenthood in jail if they help perform abortions.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her legislature is not willing to compromise.

It's possible the conservative majority could come for same-sex marriage and contraception rights next.

The fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion likely won't impact everyone equally.

"In the long term, we would expect that we would see more births to people that likely don't have the means to provide for those children."

Women living below the federal poverty line will be hit with barriers. Some with limited options that would require leaving home.

"If it means traveling out of state to get an abortion, that is costly. It's costly to pay for the abortion procedure itself, but it's also costly to take time off work, to travel, to potentially get childcare."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer doesn't want that for the women of Michigan.

Currently, the state legislature and Whitmer's Republican opponents have a very different agenda.

"They want abortion to be a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest. That's the kind of legislature that I'm working with. That's the kind of matchup I'm going to have this fall. And that's why this is such a scary moment for Michigan women and our families."

Michigan is one of nine states with an abortion ban on the books that pre-dated the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade

It's a safeguard for pro-lifers.

A comment from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggests same-sex marriage and contraception rights could be next on the chopping block.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says a ballot proposal would be necessary To protect that right in Michigan.

"I know that my opponent Mathew Caperno says that he plans to enforce these very draconian laws and, as I've said many times, I really believe that this is going to lead to a number of very dangerous repercussions."

Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit challenging the state's pre-Roe ban, and a state court judge in May temporarily blocked enforcement of the 1931 law making abortion a felony in most instances.