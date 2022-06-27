ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Overturning of Roe V. Wade continues to reverberate around Michigan

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PcZ2_0gN675IL00

The nation continues to react to the bombshell decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

The decision sparked protests across the country all weekend long.

Protestors took to the steps of court houses and state capitols in Georgia, Ohio, and Texas demanding abortion rights be protected. And in New York, supporters of Planned Parenthood took center stage at one of the country's largest pride parades, drawing a massive ovation from onlookers.

So now the question for many Michiganders is what happens next here in our state.

There's legislation on the table that could put doctors and nurses working at places like Planned Parenthood in jail if they help perform abortions.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her legislature is not willing to compromise.

It's possible the conservative majority could come for same-sex marriage and contraception rights next.

The fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion likely won't impact everyone equally.

"In the long term, we would expect that we would see more births to people that likely don't have the means to provide for those children."

Women living below the federal poverty line will be hit with barriers. Some with limited options that would require leaving home.

"If it means traveling out of state to get an abortion, that is costly. It's costly to pay for the abortion procedure itself, but it's also costly to take time off work, to travel, to potentially get childcare."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer doesn't want that for the women of Michigan.

Currently, the state legislature and Whitmer's Republican opponents have a very different agenda.

"They want abortion to be a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest. That's the kind of legislature that I'm working with. That's the kind of matchup I'm going to have this fall. And that's why this is such a scary moment for Michigan women and our families."

Michigan is one of nine states with an abortion ban on the books that pre-dated the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade

It's a safeguard for pro-lifers.

A comment from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggests same-sex marriage and contraception rights could be next on the chopping block.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says a ballot proposal would be necessary To protect that right in Michigan.

"I know that my opponent Mathew Caperno says that he plans to enforce these very draconian laws and, as I've said many times, I really believe that this is going to lead to a number of very dangerous repercussions."

Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit challenging the state's pre-Roe ban, and a state court judge in May temporarily blocked enforcement of the 1931 law making abortion a felony in most instances.

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

This is a scare tactic. The Supreme Court decision gave the right back for the states so the people can decide. It’s the way it always should of been. Laws can be changed or amended. Whitmer, planned parenthood are depending on your ignorance to the truth so this can be used as a political tactic for her campaign. Put it on the ballot and let the people vote on it.

Reply
8
Billie Idol
2d ago

Yes contraceptives aren’t 100% reliable we all agree on that. But come on, the sheer numbers of abortions make no sense. Is it lack of education or just apathy by both participants?

Reply(1)
3
Related
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Roe Vs Wade#Legislature#Politics State#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country

Welcome to the new Dark Age. With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 49-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, Americans and Kansans can no longer depend on our government safeguarding our individual and inalienable rights. We can no longer depend on a commonly agreed upon public policy that respects the rights of women, people of […] The post End of Roe v. Wade ushers in a new Dark Age for Kansas and our country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Michigan's largest health care system clarifies that it will provide abortions when 'medically necessary'

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, Michigan's largest health care system said that it would discontinue abortion services except for when a woman's life is in danger, but the health care system said in an update Sunday that it had "evolved" its approach and "will continue our practice of providing abortions when medically necessary."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Planned Parenthood urges action after Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

MIAMI – Florida Planned Parenthood is urging women to take action after the controversial Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade that allowed women the right to choose abortions.Mayte Canino, a deputy organizing director for Florida Planned Parenthood, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We are still shocked and saddened by the decision, but moving forward this now goes to the states and there are more reasons to pay attention to who we are electing locally and in our states. So now it is important to look at where the politicians stand on the issues as many Floridians disagree with where they...
FLORIDA STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy