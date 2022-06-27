ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area fireworks scheduled throughout region

By Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

Here’s where you can see Independence Day fireworks in North Central Ohio:

July 2

Charles Mill Marina — 9:30 p.m., 1277 Ohio 430, Mansfield

Galion — dusk, Heise Park, 5 Heise Park Lane. Fireworks are part of the 2022 Pickle Run Festival , which runs 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and includes a craft show, classic car and cycle show, cornhole tournament, duck derby, cake walk and talent show.

Ontario — 10 p.m., Marshall Park, 3375 Milligan Road. Fireworks are part of the Ontario 4th of July Festival that runs 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Activities include a car show, land regatta, cornhole tournament, patriotic pooch parade (3 p.m. Saturday), 4th of July parade (3:30 p.m. Saturday), Liberty 5-K Run, live music and much more.

July 3

Bellville — dusk, Clear Fork Youth League Fields, 120 Hines Ave. Fireworks are part of Light Up The Valley from noon to 11 p.m., featuring food trucks, live music and activities for kids. The annual Liberty Parade , sponsored by Sons of American Legion Post 535, will be held at 11 a.m.

Bucyrus — dusk, Crawford County Fairgrounds, 610 Whetstone St.

Crestline — 10 p.m., Old Hutson stadium. There will be no admittance to the stadium. Fireworks can be viewed around the village. (Rain date July 5). Fireworks will be part of the Crestline Freedom Festival , which begins at 6 p.m. and includes a kids patriotic bike decorating contest (Central Park/Seltzer St. gazebo 7 p.m.) and a red, white and blue patriotic dog contest (7:30 p.m.).

Shelby — dusk, KOA Resort, 6787 Baker Road. Fireworks are part of the Spirit of America Weekend .

July 4

Ashland — 9:45 p.m., Community Stadium, 1440 Hiner Ave. (Rain date July 5)

Marion — 10 p.m., Marion County Fairgrounds, 220 E. Fairground St. Fireworks are part of the 172nd Marion County Fair .

July 9

Shelby — At dark (gate opens at 7 p.m.), W.W. Skiles Field. Fireworks are part of Shelby Bicycle Days July 8-9.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Area fireworks scheduled throughout region

