ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Defying gravity: How this aerialist is creating an inclusive fitness space in Louisville

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiAJZ_0gN66rAp00

Anne Miller is flying high as founder, creative director and aerialist in her own modern circus space.

A professional dancer turned performer, Miller is also an academic with a Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology. So how did these diverse identities come together to inform her practice as both a psychologist and fitness teacher?

Mental and physical health are intertwined, Miller said. "Circus is a really wonderful tool for helping people become mindful of where they are."

After moving to Louisville from Connecticut, Miller wanted a place to practice circus-based fitness and wanted to create a place with a culture of inclusivity. That's why she created Suspend, which teaches a variety of aerial and ground-based classes.

It's the notion of inclusivity that makes Suspend special, Miller said. "There's no element of a person not belonging here."

Catch a drag brunch:Fun, fabulous and local: 3 Louisville restaurants among best drag brunches in the US

Suspend's own programming is as death-defying as any circus act. The facility at 721 E Washington St., offers classes like Aerial Yoga, which takes place in hammock-like silks, and is a popular choice for first-timers, Miller said. Other classes include Lyra (or ‘aerial hoop’ or ‘cerceaux’), an aerial apparatus comprised of a suspended, large, circular, metal ring, trapeze and pole.

Skills-based elements like juggling, hula hoop and handstands are also offered. In addition, there are a variety of ground-based classes like Flexibility and Mobility Training and Suspended Meditation for students "not ready to fly yet," according to its class descriptions.

Miller's mission at Suspend is to meet students where they are and help them grow by sharing personal experiences or fears, like that they're afraid of heights, and growing social connections.

"It's the process of learning to trust yourself within challenging circumstances and knowing that you are able to do hard things even if you're worried that you are not able to do them," she said.

Miller's mission of inclusivity and growth through fitness is inspired by the tradition of circus. While some circuses have historically exploited people as "oddities," it was also a place for ostracized folks to find solace in others who had been rejected from society.

"There's this idea that the things that are done in circuses are death-defying or somehow outside of the realm of normal human experience that I've always been very drawn to," she said.

For many, being suspended may seem perilous, but it's all about focus, Miller said.

Being in the air requires a "specific focus and awareness of where your body is and what your body is feeling and what your body is doing," Miller said. "It automatically sucks people into the present moment."

Even though Miller is now a pro at soaring on the silks, she's had her own moments of fear. She recalled a "terrifying" time when she was first learning to climb where she froze 30 feet in the air and couldn't come back down.

"It took a bit for me to breathe within myself and just think through what comes next," Miller said.

The queens of Louisville:They're loud, proud & unbowed. But celebrity comes with a cost

Helping students reach that point is what it's all about for Miller.

"Truly, the amount of joy that I get watching somebody struggle through how to do something and then have that lightbulb moment where they're doing something that they never thought was possible, that is that is why I do all of this," she said.

Classes at Suspend attract all kinds of people, especially queer folks, Miller said. Diversity and inclusion is always a work in progress for the artist, whether it's cultivating anti-ableist attitudes or providing scholarships to those from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

Instructors at Suspend work to find ways to include every kind of body at the fitness studio to combat ableist attitudes, Courtney Lantz, manager and instructor at the studio told the Courier Journal.

Lantz said it doesn't matter how many limbs you have or if you come from a professional gymnastics background, she'll help you find the best way to perform a specific movement.

"There's no such thing as doing something wrong," she said.

The space occasionally hosts student recitals as well as art shows that feature performance pieces. Miller hinted at a collaboration in the works with the Mary Shelley Electric Company, a theater collective that does puppet shows, set to perform at Suspend in late August.

LGBTQ+ community newsmaker:Festival to foundation: Louisville Pride director rises from volunteer to nonprofit leader

"I love working with other artists to create new and exciting kinds theatrical experiences," Miller said.

The proceeds from the shows go to nonprofits in the area, and the money from the show in August will go to Queer Kentucky, Miller said.

Circus "as an art form" provides space for discussion about "how difference is beautiful," Miller said. If you're "willing and able" to put in the work, you have a place at Suspend.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Worker owned co-op coffee shop opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more coffee shops turn to unionizing to address poor working conditions and pay, new businesses are looking to keep decision making in the hands of its staff. This includes Old Louisville Coffee Co-op, a worker-owned coffee shop that opened June 29. What You Need To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Abstract Artist And Louisville Alumni Sam Gilliam Has Died

Painter Sam Gilliam has passed away. He was 88. Gilliam was an abstractionist who gained fame through his association with the Washington Color School in D.C. Though born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Gilliam lived in Louisville, Kentucky for much of his young life, attending Central High School and UofL. He was in the second group of Black students admitted to the university and graduated with his B.A. of Fine Arts in 1955. After, Gilliam served in the military, but later returned to Louisville to finish his Master of Arts at UofL.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Louisville, KY
foodanddine.com

The Georgetown Bakery’s new location is only the first step

Your periodically diligent digital editor is a Georgetonian, born and bred. I speak neither of the garden variety Georgetowns to be found in Queensland, India, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Alberta, Malaysia or Guyana, nor of the Georgetowns situated in 33 other American states apart from Indiana, where there are five of them.
GEORGETOWN, IN
macaronikid.com

Roller Skate For Free With The Kids Skate Free Program!

My son has recently discovered a love for roller skating and we have been able to go for free thanks to the Kids Skate Free Program. You can skate at Champs Rollerdrome, located at 9851 Lagrange Road Louisville, KY 40223. Passes valid for children 12 years old and younger. Skate rental is $4.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusive Fitness#Defying Gravity#Aerialist#Circuses#Aerial Yoga
wdrb.com

Get away from the '9-to-5' with a stay on Dolly Parton's tour bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those wanting to get away from the "9-to-5" can now take a vacation on one of Dolly Parton's tour buses. Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, a one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus "designed by Dolly and her sisters." Billed as Dolly's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/27)

Pay-what-you-can | Noon – 5 p.m. This local soap store/apothecary/refillery closes today, unfortunately. Stop in to show your support — financially and otherwise. Kids can learn how to make ice cream, and kids of all ages can pet farm animals. WEDNESDAY, June 29. 316 West Ormsby Avenue. Free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Anchor Christie Battista gets engaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
WLKY.com

LOOK: 'World's biggest bounce house' comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Guinness Book record-holding bounce house is in Louisville this weekend. The 13,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, oversized couches and more. It's part of the Big Bounce America, which is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Read all about Ramsi’s Cafe on the World in the new edition of F&D

Jerusalem-born Ramsi Kamar didn’t choose food as a profession. Rather, it chose him. In the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine, Kevin Gibson profiles Kamar and his 28-year-old Louisville restaurant, Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, with sumptuous photos by Dan Dry. Ramsi’s has two locations. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

More than 80 teachers exit JCPS this school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is reporting more teachers have left the district. Around 82 teachers have left this school year and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the issue is not unique to Louisville. “We really have to put a lot of things aside and say, ‘why...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Seth Kinder is the new executive chef at Barn8

(Edibles & Potables will return next week) Alison Settle, who has served as the restaurant’s executive chef since its inception in 2020, has departed and the new executive chef is Seth Kinder. Owner Steve Wilson provided details in an information release. About Settle, who is stepping away to spend...
GOSHEN, KY
WLKY.com

4th of July: List of fireworks, events around the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy