ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, KY

'A rare gem.' How Kentucky's Yew Dell plans to turn its 60-acres into a 'jewel of a garden'

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwTgF_0gN66qI600

With its enchanting stone castle, spell-binding tunnel of shade trees, knee-high fairy houses and hundreds of butterflies fluttering between vast and varied garden spaces — if ever there was a secret garden in Kentucky, this is it.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the award-winning Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old Lagrange Road in Crestwood, is one of the most serene and magical places in the Bluegrass State set on 60-acres.

And now it's planning to grow.

Protecting and enhancing this magnificent space falls on the shoulders of Yew Dell's executive director, Paul Cappiello. With horticultural expertise and patience, Cappiello and his team have spent the past 20 years transforming the former farm and home of the late Theodore Klein into a public space and research garden.

"For the first 20 years, we really needed to rescue the property by rehabilitating the grounds, building a strong and sustainable organization and bringing all of the buildings back to the state that they really deserve," Cappiello told the Courier Journal. "It was the responsible thing to do and to date, every one of the buildings has been an award-winning architectural project. Now it's time to bring the gardens to the same world class level."

That's not to say the internationally-recognized center of gardening, plant research and education isn't already exceptional, but Cappiello and the Yew Dell team are determined to enhance the property during the next phase of the local landmark's improvements.

"Yew Dell, with its history, its artistry in the architecture and garden work is a rare gem, " Cappiello said. "I travel to gardens all over the world so I can tell you this is the kind of package you just don't find anywhere else and people are starting to realize what a gem it really is."

In 1941, Theodore and Martha Lee Klein bought 34-acres of Oldham County farmland to build their home, start a farm/nursery and raise their children. That original piece of property is what formed the core of what is now Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. An avid plant collector, Klein developed what would become one of the most successful ornamental plant nurseries in the region, specializing in yews and hollies. The whimsical stone castle on the property is indicative of Klein's attention to detail and sense of humor. He built the small castle to use as a pool house next to the family's swimming pool.

When Klein died in 1998 at 93-years-old, developers swooped in and threatened the property. That's when a board of community volunteers who recognized the unique attributes of Yew Dell got busy and raised the funds to purchase the property and then began the longer term plan to restore and share its treasures with the public.

Additionally, the distinctive nature of the property was recognized by The Garden Conservancy, a national nonprofit dedicated to saving America’s most unique gardens. In 2010, Yew Dell was added to the National Register of Historic Places and was named by Horticulture Magazine as one of the nation’s top Destination Gardens.

Everything grows at its own pace and while the past two decades have been dedicated to preserving the Kentucky property, The Castle Gardens Campaign plans to raise $5 million to fund a new collection of gardens, water features, educational opportunities and more.

Standing on the stone steps of the former Klein family home, Cappiello points toward the grounds just beyond the driveway where the castle pool house stands and explains the next steps in Yew Dell's development.

"The capital campaign is to take our core magical spot, that's the area right around the castle, and turn it into a jewel of a garden," he said. "We're tripling the garden space and adding water features and better accessibility, which will allow us to also double the number of people we can accommodate for a large event. Large events are a big part of what helps us support Yew Dell."

The garden project design will be led by Seattle, Washington based "Land Morphology," one of the hottest landscape design firms in the country.

"The stuff that they do is so innovative, it's just mind blowing," Cappiello said.

Land Morphology President & CEO Richard Hartlage grew up two miles from Yew Dell and knew Theodore Klein. He credits the time he spent on the property as a young man with inspiring him to pursue his career in horticulture.

“To work on such an exciting project in my hometown is an honor," Hartlage said. "This new series of gardens will provide dynamic garden rooms for visitors with visually stunning plant displays to inspire and educate. These gardens will set a new standard for public spaces in the region.”

The Castle Campaign will also fund a new entrance to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens and allow the gardens to add a full-time horticulturist to the staff.

"It doesn't do you any good to build a world-class garden if you can't maintain it in world-class condition," Cappiello said. "One of the things we've become known for is high-end management of the gardens and we want to make sure we can continue that with the addition of a full-time staff position."

Because of its natural beauty, Yew Dell is a wonderful setting for weddings, special occasion celebrations, corporate meetings and other events as well as a serene spot to visit on your own to linger, contemplate and learn about the natural world. To learn more about Yew Dell's Castle Garden Campaign visit yewdellgardens.org.

"We're ready to build stunning new gardens that will further our mission," said Cappiello. "To spark a passion for plants and gardens through accessible science and inspiring beauty.”

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

How to donate to Yew Dell's Castle Garden Campaign

WHAT: The Castle Gardens Campaign at Yew Dell Botanical Garden plans to raise $5 million to fund a new collection of gardens, water features, educational opportunities and more. It will also fund a new entrance to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens and allow the gardens to add a full-time horticulturist to the staff.

WHERE: 6220 Old Lagrange Road, Crestwood

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday

TO DONATE: To learn more about Yew Dell's Castle Garden Campaign, visit yewdellgardens.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worker owned co-op coffee shop opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more coffee shops turn to unionizing to address poor working conditions and pay, new businesses are looking to keep decision making in the hands of its staff. This includes Old Louisville Coffee Co-op, a worker-owned coffee shop that opened June 29. What You Need To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Georgetown Bakery’s new location is only the first step

Your periodically diligent digital editor is a Georgetonian, born and bred. I speak neither of the garden variety Georgetowns to be found in Queensland, India, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Alberta, Malaysia or Guyana, nor of the Georgetowns situated in 33 other American states apart from Indiana, where there are five of them.
GEORGETOWN, IN
WKYT 27

Historic Lexington restaurant closes after 70 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic drive-in restaurant is closing up shop in Lexington. Joe Smiley started Parkette Drive-In restaurant in 1951. His family still owns the business. However, others have managed it since Smiley passed in 2001. The Kaplan family has been running it since 2008 when the restaurant...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Get away from the '9-to-5' with a stay on Dolly Parton's tour bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those wanting to get away from the "9-to-5" can now take a vacation on one of Dolly Parton's tour buses. Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, a one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus "designed by Dolly and her sisters." Billed as Dolly's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Beauty, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Crestwood, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
wdrb.com

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Botanical Garden#Secret Garden
WLKY.com

Crumbl Cookies, more tenants to open in developing Fern Creek retail center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A handful of new tenants are coming to a developing retail center off Bardstown Road,according to Louisville Business First. Cedar Creek Crossing, a $20 million development, is underway near Bardstown Road and Cedar Creek Road in Fern Creek. LBF first reported on the project in December when the initial lineup of tenants was revealed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s ‘Horse Mania’ sculptures vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “Horse Mania” is back for the first time since 2010, but organizers are receiving reports that the works of art are being vandalized. LexArts, the organizers of the event, received reports of individuals sitting on the large, hand-painted sculptures. According to LexArts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson Memorial Forest closing portion of park early in response to continuous vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors of the Jefferson Memorial Forest's Horine Reservation said it's been a busy few weeks around the area. "I mean, cars are coming all hours of the night," said Bill Casey, a neighbor to the reservation. "When they come the headlights shine right into my window. And sometimes they're really loud cars, like they have their music turned up."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
foodanddine.com

Read all about Ramsi’s Cafe on the World in the new edition of F&D

Jerusalem-born Ramsi Kamar didn’t choose food as a profession. Rather, it chose him. In the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine, Kevin Gibson profiles Kamar and his 28-year-old Louisville restaurant, Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, with sumptuous photos by Dan Dry. Ramsi’s has two locations. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Neighbors complain about unusual Shepherdsville home posing risks

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of sandbags piled high, plastic in place of grass, fishing lines across the yard and dozens of peanut butter jars make up the house on Fifth Avenue. Some neighbors say it's an eye sore and could lower their property value. "We're here in the city...
TwoSq Media

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs during their "Let Freedom Wag!" event. Every LMAS adoption during the event includes a free gift, and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy