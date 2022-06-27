ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Oaks, MI

From nuclear war love song to COVID theme: Modern English on 'I Melt With You' and more

By Tom Conway
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYHZO_0gN66ols00

Modern English are playing their 1982 album, “After the Snow,” which contains their most successful song, “I Melt With You,” in its entirety on their 2022 tour, with a show at The Acorn in Three Oaks on June 30.

The English band would be considered a “one-hit wonder” except for the fact that none of their singles ever entered the American Top 40. “I Melt With You,” reached only No. 78 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song was featured in the 1983 film “Valley Girl” and was played frequently on MTV, still lives on in any 1980s music retrospective, has been featured recently in television shows such as “Stranger Things” and “The Deuce,” and prominently closed the series finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Outdoor Adventures:What you need to know about e-bikes: 3 kinds, who rides them and local regulations

It's safe to say that “I Melt With You” has outlived songs that did top the charts in 1982.

But “I Melt With You” is an outlier in the Modern English catalogue, which is more hard-edged post punk than the pop sound of the single.

In an interview with The Tribune, singer Robbie Grey and bass player Mick Conroy talk about “I Melt With You,” still being a band for over 40 years and more.

Q: Was "I Melt With You" intentionally made as an attempt at a pop hit?

Grey: We don’t really know how to intentionally write a song.

Conroy: As far as we were concerned at the time, “I Melt With You” was just another song on the LP. Admittedly, the general consensus at the time was that it was quite poppy. The last thing on our minds was creating a hit song. Far from it.

Musical theater:American Theatre Guild announces Broadway tours coming to Morris Performing Arts Center

Q: Do you think there is a misconception that Modern English is a pop band because of "I Melt With You?"

Conroy: Many people do only know us for that song in particular, but the album “After the Snow” is quite varied in its outlook, and it did sell quite well. We don’t see ourselves as a pop band at all. Our aim is to keep our music interesting and sometimes challenging to the listener who comes along expecting an ’80s New Wave type of thing. My roots stemmed from music made by David Bowie and early Roxy Music along with what are now termed post punk bands, including Wire and the likes of Magazine.

(Modern English recorded a version of “I Melt With You” during the lockdown in the U.K. with each member filmed playing in their homes.)

Q: The lockdown version of "I Melt With You" was unfortunately apt — "I'll stop the world and melt with you.” Could you have imagined the relevance of the song 40 years later?

Grey: The lockdown version was a lot of fun, all playing from different homes all over the planet. It was weird how the lyrics seemed to fit with the time. It got over a million views and a lot of comments talking about how it had seemed to be relevant. From a nuclear war love song to a COVID lockdown song.

Conroy: The underlying theme of “I Melt With You” always did have a rather dark undercurrent about it.

Future romance:Science fiction anthology co-edited by South Bend author

Q: Four-fifths of the original band are still in the band. (Grey and Conroy, original guitarist Gary McDowell and original keyboardist Stephen Walker are joined by drummer Roy Martin.) How do you all get on after more than 40 years?

Grey: We tolerate each other easily. You don’t spend all that time together without cutting slack. We are all old friends.

Conroy: We all used to live together when we were starting out, living in squats in Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove in west London. It may sound a bit corny, but we are a bit like brothers, each with his own quirks. The thing is, when we go onstage and play together, something very exciting happens.

Q: "I Melt With You" has earned you a place in music history. What do you consider to be the band's legacy?

Conroy: I would like to think it would be of a band who constantly surprised people with each new record we made … but, in reality, our legacy will be “I Melt With You.”

In concert

Who: Modern English

When: 8 p.m. June 30

Where: The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks

Cost: $70-$45

For more information: Call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
South Bend, IN
City
Three Oaks, MI
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
City
English, IN
South Bend, IN
Health
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
BET

Listen To Beyoncé New Dance Song ‘Break My Soul’

This is not an alert: Beyoncé just dropped a new song!. Following her announcement last week that she has a new album RENAISSANCE coming next month (July 29, 2022 to be exact), Beyoncé released the first offering from the LP at midnight on Tuesday (June 21). Subtly sharing...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mcdowell
classicfm.com

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

This white poodle had a ball playing piano while his owners were out. Another musical dog has graced our screens, and we couldn’t be happier. In the video (watch below), a white pooch can be seen hopping up onto the piano stool and warming up with a couple of cluster chords.
ANIMALS
NME

Big Freedia and Robin S. react to being sampled for Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’

Rapper/dancer Big Freedia and singer Robin S. have both shared reactions to their songs being sampled on Beyoncé‘s comeback single, ‘Break My Soul’. The single, which was released on Monday (June 20), prominently samples Freedia’s 2014 track ‘Explode’ from her album ‘Just Be Free’. Robin S., meanwhile, is sampled in the song’s beat by producer The-Dream via her Number One single ‘Show Me Love’. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Big Freedia expressed gratitude and honour to the singer for allowing her to be part of “something so iconic and so amazing”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Melt With You#Love Song#Modern English#Music History#Musical Theater#American#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

10 Artists You Didn’t Know Covered Bob Dylan’s Classic “Blowin’ In The Wind”

Upon its release on August 13, 1963, Bob Dylan’s song, “Blowin’ In The Wind,” changed music forever. Not only did it announce Dylan as America’s premiere songwriter, but it also gave voice to an era in human history, especially in the United States, which was all about change, reflection, and re-imagination from the Civil Rights Movement, to wars and political strife.
MUSIC
CBS San Francisco

Peggy Lee: Master of cool

"Sunday Morning" originally broadcast this story on February 6, 2022. In 1970 Peggy Lee won a Grammy for "Is That All There Is," a song that many heard as an anthem of ennui …Is that all there is? Is that all there is? If that's all there is my friends, then let's keep dancing Let's break out the booze and have a ball If that's all there is... but not Lee, says her granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells: "She saw it as absolutely life-affirming and hopeful, that bad things are gonna happen and that you can rise above them. Stand up and have...
CELEBRITIES
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy