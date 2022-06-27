ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Aces of Trades: Jack Burriss loves the many hats of directing Newark's Heisey Glass Museum

By Drew Bracken
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV1UW_0gN66m0Q00

NEWARK – Like so many, he grew up dreaming of going one direction. Then life took a turn, and he went another.

“As a child,” recalled Jack Burriss, “I dreamed of being an architect who designed houses with period details set in wonderful gardens. I enjoyed museums as a child, and indeed all my life, but I never pictured myself working in one.”

Today, Burriss is the managing director and curator at the National Heisey Glass Museum.

“I had visited the museum over the years,” he said. “And my family had always used Heisey so there was an interest in the glass and local history. Good friends encouraged me to apply for what at the time was a part-time curator’s job here, but I keep putting them off saying I didn’t know about being a curator.”

Now 64, Burriss grew up in Delmar, a town in upstate New York near Albany.

“Both of my parents grew up in Granville,” he noted, “so I spent a few weeks each summer on a farm outside of the village.”

He graduated from high school in Delmar in 1977 and went on to earn a degree in architecture from Miami University of Ohio. He then had “a number of career paths” prior to starting at Heisey in 2013.

“In my position I wear many hats,” he said. “And love the fact that each day is different. I oversee a collection of some 8,000 pieces of Heisey and other artifacts related to not only Heisey, but the overall glass industry as well. Plus, I coordinate an excellent staff and a very dedicated group of volunteers to celebrate and share all things Heisey.”

“Jack balances the roles of director and curator with professionalism,” assessed Suzanne Parker, president of the board of directors of the National Heisey Glass Museum. “During his years in museum leadership, Jack continues to exhibit a passion for the purpose of and the content in the National Heisey Glass Museum.”

“We have a nationally known museum here that many locals have yet to discover,” Burriss responded. “So that’s a continuing challenge.”

“I love the people, the history and the Heisey, not necessarily in that order,” he concluded. “And I love being part of the greater community. I feel very blessed to be where I am.”

For more

National Heisey Glass Museum is located at 169 W. Church St. in Newark. For more information, call 740-345-2932, email curator@heiseymuseum.org or log on www.heiseymuseum.org.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they're unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com or 740-328-8821.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Aces of Trades: Jack Burriss loves the many hats of directing Newark's Heisey Glass Museum

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Photos: ComFest 2022

Editor’s Note: Dozens of local bands took the stage at ComFest as the festival made a comeback in 2022 celebrating its 50th year. Take a look at some of the bands that rocked out during the three-day celebration from June 24 – 26. All photos by Matt Ellis.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! schedule of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops goes disco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds traveled back to the 70s for Saturday’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Boogie Wonder Band’s high-energy disco performance. Before the band took the stage, attendees took part in a competition showing off their best disco dance moves. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Columbus Symphony’s annual outdoor concert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Granville, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Albany, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier dies at 103

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Curator#Local History#Volunteers#Miami University Of Ohio
NBC4 Columbus

Hot rods cruising into Columbus

The big one is here! We’re talking more than six thousand hot rods, trucks, classics, and all-around cool cars coming to the Ohio Expo Center! It’s the biggest show on the schedule for Goodguys and it’s right here in Columbus. And because we love a good giveaway...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Westerville Music & Arts Festival returns after two years

For 48 years, the Westerville Music & Arts Festival has showcased artists from across central Ohio, and 2022 marks a return to the event’s full glory. Inspired by a desire to give back to the community, the Westerville Area Chamber held the first festival in Uptown Westerville in 1974. It looked much different than it does today; 50 artists participated, and many would return for years after. But they understood the festival’s potential, and spread the word to colleagues and friends. As the festival grew, organizers knew they needed more space. It moved it to Otterbein University’s campus, then again after 24 years to its current location at Heritage Park and Everal Barn.
WESTERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Museums
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crews put out underground fire in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency crews were called to put out a fire out in downtown Columbus Tuesday afternoon after a commercial utility vault underground caught flames, per the Columbus Division of Fire. Columbus Fire Chief Jeff Geitter said flames were shooting out of an underground commercial utility vault and went partially into a parking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs bill investing $500 million in Appalachia

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - In a ceremony in the Appalachian Garden at the Governor’s mansion in Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 on June 28. The bill establishes the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Governor DeWine visited the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta in late April where...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Several Perry County events scheduled to celebrate Independence Day

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Several Independence Day celebrations will take effect throughout Perry County. New Straitsville will hold a community picnic from 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 at at the New Straitsville shelter house with fireworks to follow. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish. A parade will...
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy