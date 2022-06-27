Citizen referendum sends Jersey Township overlay district to November ballot

Jersey Township residents will have their say regarding the implementation of the Worthington Road Corridor Overlay District .

A citizen's petition for a township zoning referendum was submitted to the Licking County Board of Elections on April 15. The board met in special session on April 26 to certify the petition, said Luke Burton, board of elections director. The matter will be before voters during the Nov. 8 election.

The petition, submitted by Jersey Township resident and Zoning Commission member Rick Burns, had 200 signatures and the board validated 181. Only 110 were needed, Burton said.

Jersey Township Trustee Dan Wetzel, who previously wrote that the overlay district will help the township control its future , said the overlay district is needed to create a joint economic development district, or JEDD, which could prevent further annexation by New Albany within the JEDD area.

Wetzel said township residents elected him to try and stop annexation and that's what the other trustees are trying to do with the overlay district, so the land could be developed without being annexed.

Annexation has been happening for years, but Wetzel said the announcement of the Intel Corporation's $20 billion computer chip factory that will be built on Jersey Township land annexed into New Albany has expedited the need for a JEDD.

"For four years, I've been trying to get ahead of this to try and create or understand how joint economic developments work and how to create those and implement them so that we can stop annexation," he said. "It’s taking time to do that. Obviously, we're right there on the verge of being able to do it. We just have another little stumbling block. We need to educate the public, and I think we'll be there."

Burns, who voted against the district when it was before the zoning commission, said he and a group of about five to eight others circulated the petition because the residents of the township are strongly against the overlay district. Burns disagreed with the notion the district will stop New Albany annexation.

"It's not gonna stop New Albany. If New Albany wants it, they're going get it," he said. "There's money out there that Jersey Township cannot compete with and you're not gonna stop the progress. I think it should just be left up to the individual landowner to decide what should be done and not a group of … three people."

Worthington Road Corridor Overlay District, approved by the township trustees March 8 , would amend the township zoning map for land generally between Lucille Lynd Road to the west and Hazelton-Etna Road to the east and generally north and south of Ohio 161.

The overlay district would create three zones:

commercial – professional office (CPO).

commercial – office and mixed use (MU).

innovation – employment (IE).

The overlay district would not replace the property's existing zoning but instead would give landowners another option if they choose to develop their land. Meaning, property owners would have three options: leave their property as it's currently zoned, apply for rezoning like any other property owner or opt into the overlay district whenever they are ready to develop.

The township started the overlay district process two years ago, long before Intel's announcement in January. It is possible that the two announced plants are just the first part of a $100 billion investment by Intel . The company expects to hire 3,000 employees, and the project is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. Intel expects to begin construction later this year and the facility is projected to open in 2025.

