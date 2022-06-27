ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's new at the Mu? Cleveland author shares sports history

 2 days ago
Marc Bona, writer for Cleveland's Plain Dealer, will present “Hidden History of Cleveland Sports” at the Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch. His program will begin at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday and conclude at 12:50 p.m. to accommodate those who attend on their lunch breaks.

From basketball to boxing, hockey to Heisman, Bona will chronicle a century of forgotten stories from his book, "Hidden History of Cleveland Sports."

“Many of the city's most illustrious sports tales are long forgotten chapters of tribulations and tragedy, of fleeting fame and enduring milestones,” he writes. The author will sign his book after the program for anyone who brings or purchases a copy.

Forgotten firsts, including football's first pass and the invention of the slider, are linked to Northeast Ohio. A fatal crash involving an Indians (now Guardians) pitcher occurred the same year two of the team's hurlers lost their lives in a boating accident. Bona tells about near misses like George Steinbrenner’s coming within seconds of purchasing the Indians and a famous musician who almost played for the Cleveland Browns.

The Massillon Museum receives operational support from the Ohio Arts Council and ArtsinStark. This event is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Admission to Brown Bag Lunches is free and no reservations are required. Guests may bring their own lunches; purchase sandwiches, salad, and smoothies at Greatness Cafe in the Museum lobby; or simply enjoy complimentary cookies and coffee.

WHAT – MassMu Brown Bag Lunch Program, featuring Marc Bona speaking on “Hidden History of Cleveland Sports.”

WHEN – 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon.

massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

