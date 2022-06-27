ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Driver sought after woman killed, 3 others injured in West Nashville hit-and-run crash

By Alicia Patton, Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20icwD_0gN669rS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and three others injured Sunday night in West Nashville.

1 killed in crash on I-65 in Williamson County

The crash happened around 8:15p.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street. Metro police said 41-year-old Lasundra Rice, who was a front-seat passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu, was killed in the incident.

According to Metro police, the driver of a stolen Hyundai Genesis was speeding along 4th Avenue North when the  Malibu was crossing the road. Police said the Genesis driver attempted to brake but hit the passenger side of the Malibu.

A witness told police the driver of the Genesis got out of the car and walked away from the crash. Investigators said he was described as a young black man with the first name James.

Metro police said a 17-year-old passenger of the Genesis was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Malibu, Rice’s husband, was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. And, another passenger in the Malibu was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said the Hyundai Genesis was reported stolen on April 23rd from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road. Investigators said keys were left in the car.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the hit and run driver, then you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 3

Heather Austin
2d ago

The passenger knows who the driver is. They should be charged with obstructing the investigation if they don’t tell who the driver is.

Reply
2
jslay1833
2d ago

we need sensible car control now!!!! they better sue the car manufacturer they are 100% liable

Reply
4
Joyce Martin
2d ago

turn yourself in,Give this woman who parishes,Her family needs closher, and so do you 🙏

Reply
4
 

