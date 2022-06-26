ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canoe World Cup: Britain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods win gold

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods both won gold on the final day of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Ljubljana-Tacen. It is successive C1 golds for Franklin, who won in Krakow last week, while...

The Independent

Nadine Dorries: Women’s sport must be reserved for those born female

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says UK sport must follow swimming’s lead and ensure that only athletes born female are able to enter female competitions, saying the issue had been “ducked” for too long.FINA, swimming’s world governing body, announced on June 19 that athletes who had been through any part of male puberty would be barred from elite female competition. Instead the sport will now seek to create an ‘open’ category for transgender female competitors.Dorries met with representatives from football, cricket, rugby, tennis, athletics and other sports on Tuesday afternoon and made it plain that in her view national governing bodies...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
BBC

Transgender athletes: Tom Daley 'furious' about Fina ban

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
FIFA
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu battles past Van Uytvanck in straight sets at Wimbledon

A year ago, when Emma Raducanu arrived on the grounds at Wimbledon for the first grand slam match of her career, not many people took notice. She was scheduled out on Court 18, a standard court assignment for a British player. When she immediately trailed by a break, it was a logical scoreline for a player with no experience, not noteworthy at all. Her straight-sets victory over Vitalia Diatchenko was a footnote on the day’s play.
TENNIS
The Independent

Euro 2022: Who are England playing and who is in their group?

Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Video – Rosucci’s stunning strike is the goal of the season for Juventus Women

While the men’s team endured another forgettable campaign, the Juventus Women enjoyed a stellar season that ended with three trophies and a host of fabulous goals. However, the most stunning effort remains Martina Rosucci’s fabulous strike against Roma last October. The Italian midfielder equalized the scoring with a...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Women’s Euro 2022 team guide No 7: Germany

This article is part of the Guardian’s Women’s Euro 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 16 countries who have qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 6 July.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

IIHF RELEASES SCHEDULE FOR 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIORS IN AUGUST

The International Ice Hockey Federation have announced the schedule for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which begins on August 9th in Edmonton. As everyone knows by now, the 2022 World Juniors were cut short back in December following a COVID-19 outbreak among a few of the participating nations. Some games were forfeited, but in order to protect the integrity of the tournament, the IIHF decided to cancel the tournament and rescheduled it for August.
SPORTS
BBC

Zimbabwe 'confident' ahead of Rugby World Cup qualifiers in France

Dates: 1-10 July Venue: Marseille and Aix-en-Provence. Zimbabwe go into the upcoming Rugby Africa Cup seeking a spot at next year's World Cup with their best days more than 30 years behind them. There have been seven failed campaigns since their last appearance at the tournament in 1991, with Namibia...
SPORTS
BBC

Sophie Ingle: Wales women can follow men to reach World Cup

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says the women's side can "follow in the footsteps" of the men's team and qualify for the World Cup. The women's squad is in south east Spain ahead of a friendly match against New Zealand on Tuesday - the final match before two final World Cup qualifiers away in Greece and at home against Slovenia.
SPORTS
BBC

Raphinha: Chelsea join race to sign Leeds and Brazil winger

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha. The Brazil international has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal and interest from Barcelona. Leeds would be looking for more than £50m for Raphinha, who they signed from Rennes for £17m two years ago. But Chelsea's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United to hold training camp in Austria, play three more friendlies in July

After scheduling games against Benfica, Atalanta, and Athletic Bilbao at the end of July, it made sense for Newcastle United to organize a few games in the first half of July to have a more balanced summer in terms of the players' preparation for the upcoming season. That’s precisely what the club just made official, confirming a training camp to be held in Austria along with three friendlies on top of everything.
PREMIER LEAGUE

