Guest Opinion: Where are we going? It's time to ask and decide

By Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
“Like the grains of sand through an hourglass, so goes the days of our lives.”

Those words have opened a popular soap opera for over 50 years and they do reflect some real truths. One, of course, is that most of our lives are built slowly but steadily — not by huge sudden changes, but by the steady passage and accumulation of smaller events — day in and day out.

It is the same for nations. Think of the miles and miles of beaches that are the result of the accumulation of septillions (a trillion trillion) upon septillions of individual tiny grains of sand. What we have and where we are as a society is the sum of all the day-to-day decisions we have made over the decades. Even the seemingly most inconsequential items do add up with those of others to give us what we collectively have today — for good or bad.

By now you are wondering what the point is. It is that we have accumulated major problems in this country. Some of these include but are not limited to:

  1. Unstable individuals killing people. The dead are sometimes children but they also include adults in churches and people just walking the streets minding their own business.
  2. A public education system that, in the aggregate, is continually falling behind more and more, year after year. This is shown by objective tests comparing the abilities of the children in the industrialized countries of the world.
  3. A currency that is being debased continually as we print money whenever we think we need to. This can’t go on forever without economic collapse. Many countries have proven this.
  4. An unresponsive government where deadlocks, slowness and incompetence in major crises and demagoguery as a daily diet are the regular order of the day.

The list can go on and on and everyone could add their own observations but the critical point is that this is what we as a people have created. Nobody did it to us; we have done it to ourselves and only we can correct it. And how do we do this? It comes back to our collective day-to-day decisions and how we conduct our lives. For example:

  1. Do not vote for someone just because you or your group would get some benefit from a candidate’s promises. Elect the ones who have shown that they will work with others — not just talk about it.
  2. When expectations are not met in an educational or judicial system do not attempt to resolve the disappointment by lowering expectations but rather find the cause and correct it. Don’t take the easy way out.
  3. Go after root problems not just the symptoms. For example, illegal drugs being brought into the country are a symptom; the problem is user demand and that is where the focus should be.

We all need to work on our decision making. Added together, this can make a difference. Or as Alice once learned as she ran down a garden path and ran into the Cheshire Cat:

“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?”

“That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the cat.

"I don’t much care,” said Alice.

“Then it doesn’t much matter which way you go,” said the cat.

Dick Sakulich is a resident of Doylestown and a member of The Intelligencer/Courier Times Editorial Board.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

