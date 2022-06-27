‘A lot of women will perish’ Second ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Emotions for many people are running high in East Tennessee as well as all over the nation following the Supreme Court’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday .

Sunday, hundreds came together again, this time at Market Square for the second “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally. The first occurred Saturday at Krutch Park .

“A lot of women’s rights and health will be infringed upon and a lot of women will perish from this decision,” Laura Mae Ferguson said.

Signs reading ‘I had one. I don’t regret it. My choice! My Body!’ and ‘Abort SCOTUS’ were held at Sunday’s rally. It began with a brief message then the big group then marched through Market Square and Krutch Park. Next, hiking down other streets before circling back to Market Square.

Some at the event believe there is a bigger picture behind the high court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Jordan Lamb said, “Justice Thomas put out in his concurring opinion that not only does he want to target abortion, but he wants to target contraceptives, gay marriage, gay sex and it all just creates one story, our right to privacy, in general, is under threat here.”

It’s expected Tennessee’s trigger law will go into effect very soon which would ban nearly all abortions. There are no rape or incest exceptions.

“The state does not represent me or most of the people in this state,” Knoxville City Councilwoman Seema Singh said. “Our state government is too busy banning books and banning transgender rights and making women second-class citizens so no I don’t trust the state with this decision.”

“It’s no different than giving from giving states the right to choose whether or not they can be segregated,” Lamb said. “Or whether or not people have the right to marry. Those are things everybody should have the right to exist and exist peacefully.”

Several at the rally encouraged people to vote, especially in the upcoming midterms.

Singh said, “That’s the long game of looking at it but there’s also the possibility of that we have enough of a movement the politicians up there actually hear us. And when it’s challenged at the Supreme Court, which it will be over and over again, that at some point we win that back. And it’s not a win, it’s a right.”

Many people at the rally added they are not going to stop fighting for abortion rights.

