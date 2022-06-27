ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A lot of women will perish’ Second ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally held in Knoxville

By Wes Cooper
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Emotions for many people are running high in East Tennessee as well as all over the nation following the Supreme Court’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday .

Sunday, hundreds came together again, this time at Market Square for the second “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally. The first occurred Saturday at Krutch Park .

“A lot of women’s rights and health will be infringed upon and a lot of women will perish from this decision,” Laura Mae Ferguson said.

Signs reading ‘I had one. I don’t regret it. My choice! My Body!’ and ‘Abort SCOTUS’ were held at Sunday’s rally. It began with a brief message then the big group then marched through Market Square and Krutch Park. Next, hiking down other streets before circling back to Market Square.

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

Some at the event believe there is a bigger picture behind the high court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Jordan Lamb said, “Justice Thomas put out in his concurring opinion that not only does he want to target abortion, but he wants to target contraceptives, gay marriage, gay sex and it all just creates one story, our right to privacy, in general, is under threat here.”

It’s expected Tennessee’s trigger law will go into effect very soon which would ban nearly all abortions. There are no rape or incest exceptions.

“The state does not represent me or most of the people in this state,” Knoxville City Councilwoman Seema Singh said. “Our state government is too busy banning books and banning transgender rights and making women second-class citizens so no I don’t trust the state with this decision.”

“It’s no different than giving from giving states the right to choose whether or not they can be segregated,” Lamb said. “Or whether or not people have the right to marry. Those are things everybody should have the right to exist and exist peacefully.”

Roe demise shows conservative Supreme Court wants to move ‘very far and very fast,’ law professor says

Several at the rally encouraged people to vote, especially in the upcoming midterms.

Singh said, “That’s the long game of looking at it but there’s also the possibility of that we have enough of a movement the politicians up there actually hear us. And when it’s challenged at the Supreme Court, which it will be over and over again, that at some point we win that back. And it’s not a win, it’s a right.”

Many people at the rally added they are not going to stop fighting for abortion rights.

“Pride is not about being gay or straight,” says local man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is National Pride Month and we are celebrating with the ones who have a story to tell. Aaron White, hairstylist at Culture Salon, is excited to be celebrating another year of Pride in East Tennessee. White came out as gay to his friends and...
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
WATE

First dog park opens under Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county plans to build another four dog parks […]
utdailybeacon.com

Knoxville's last abortion clinic halts abortion services after Roe falls

The last clinic providing abortions in Knoxville halted its abortion services Friday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a historic callback of the landmark decision which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. The Knoxville Reproductive Health Clinic (KCRH) announced Friday morning via its website and Facebook page...
wvlt.tv

Tragedy to Triumph: Knoxville church rebuilds mission six years after

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - FBI agents said an arsonist set several fires around College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church back in June 2015. Pastor Bryant Stewart told WVLT News the fire caused significant damage outside the building. Little by little, church members and the community have been rebuilding. “We have this...
knoxfocus.com

Chief Paul Noel Answers Focus Questions

Last week I met Paul Noel, the new Knoxville Police Chief, at a meet and greet held in South Knoxville. As CommonPlace filled with other well-wishers, Noel agreed to complete the interview via email and turned in the answers to my questions the very next day. Knoxville has a growing...
WATE

Speed limit on unmarked Knoxville neighborhood roads to be reduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is reminding residents about a reduction in the speed limit on unmarked neighborhood roads. Beginning Friday, July 1, the speed limit on Knoxville’s unmarked neighborhood roads will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph. The Knoxville City Council approved the change in December 2021 to reduce […]
wvlt.tv

What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee. Knoxville:. Festival on the 4th: The festival begins...
WBIR

Knoxville-Knox County Planning studies Alcoa Highway growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2018, Star Powersports told 10News about their difficulty with attracting customers because of all of the construction on Alcoa Highway. "Star Powersports, in the last year that it's been happening, has dropped about 40%," one of their employees said. In re-designing Alcoa Highway, the Tennessee...
WATE

Scottish Festival officials set date for 2023 event

Descendants of Scots and those who love them will once again have their day to celebrate in the Smokies next year. Officials announced the date for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games.
WATE

WATE

