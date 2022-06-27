ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dry stretch ahead, drought conditions worsen

By Beth Finello
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! Keep the umbrella in the closet this week, we have little rain chances and a whole lot of sunshine ahead. A cold front came through yesterday and dropped our temperatures and our humidity!. Sunny & comfortable. Temperatures today will top off in the...

