MacElree Harvey has appointed Beverly J. Wik as Of Counsel in the firm’s fast-growing Estates and Trusts Department. Wik’s practice is concentrated in Estate Planning and Estate and Trust Administration for large estates and families with handicapped and special needs beneficiaries, custom estate plans for couples in second marriage, families who wish to create asset protection trusts for their property that will pass to their children, and families with property that they wish to pass to their children.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO