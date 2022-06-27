ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neumann University: Camp Rainbow Returns for Aston Youngsters

By David Bjorkgren
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago
Neumann University President Chris Domes presents a check for Camp Rainbow to Aston Township Commissioners Nancy Bowden, Fred Prendergast, and Les Berry. Camp Rainbow is back after a one-year hiatus from COVID-19. The summer recreation program for youngsters in Aston Township began June 20 and runs through July 29,...

