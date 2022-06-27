ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 17:23:00 Expires: 2022-06-27 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Charles; Upper Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Charles and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ama, or near Metairie, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Avondale, Metairie, Harahan, River Ridge, Ama, Destrehan, Waggaman, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Elmwood, Norco, Luling and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 216 and 224. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: District of Columbia AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and District Department of Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the District of Columbia. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site https://www.mwcog.org/environment/air/forecast/.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

