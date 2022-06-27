Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Charles; Upper Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Charles and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ama, or near Metairie, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hahnville, Avondale, Metairie, Harahan, River Ridge, Ama, Destrehan, Waggaman, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Elmwood, Norco, Luling and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 216 and 224. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO