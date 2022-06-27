Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR BUTTE...WESTERN MEADE...LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 255 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Sundance to 5 miles east of Moskee to near Deerfield Reservoir, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Lead, Sundance, Ellsworth Air Force Base, northern Box Elder, Summerset, Black Hawk, Deadwood, Whitewood, Newell, Nemo, Nisland, Piedmont, Saint Onge, Vale, Central City, Colony and Beulah. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 53. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 179 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0