Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 210 PM MST, doppler radar detected the potential for a wall of dust along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Freeman to 15 miles east of Big Horn to 12 miles south of Maricopa to 12 miles northwest of Chui-Chu to near Casa Grande to Arizola, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 174 and 196. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 139 and 164, and between mile markers 166 and 170. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 142 and 152. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Bapchule, Freeman, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, Blackwater, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO