Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Dooly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dooly County through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Byromville, or 9 miles northwest of Vienna, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Byromville, Lilly and Dooling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Rip Current Statement
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument RED FLAG WARNING FOR FWZ 436 AND 437 IN THE SOUTH NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 * WIND...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 or Moderate to High potential for rapid fire growth. * THUNDERSTORMS....Isolated dry thunderstorms with little to no rainfall. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:54:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Grady THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR AND SOUTHERN GRADY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Ware and northern Charlton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homeland to near Stephen Foster State Park. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Folkston, Stephen Foster State Park and Homeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Robeson FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following county, Robeson. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Stewart; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marion, southeastern Chattahoochee, northeastern Stewart and northwestern Webster Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Renfroe, or 8 miles southeast of Cusseta. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Seminole, Brooklyn, Renfroe and Manta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 300 PM MST At 141 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Estrella, or 18 miles northeast of Gila Bend, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goodyear, Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Rainbow Valley. This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 9 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Prince Georges AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Maryland suburban DC region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/ Pages/index.aspx.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Lowndes, central Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hahira, or 10 miles northwest of Valdosta, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Alapaha, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Morven, Berlin, Barwick and Cecil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Irwin The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Irwin County in south central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ocilla, Mystic and Pinetta. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wasatch...southeastern Salt Lake and northwestern Utah Counties through 300 PM MDT At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant Grove, or 8 miles northwest of Provo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Provo, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Heber, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Daniel, Vineyard, Brigham Young University, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Utah Lake, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Saratoga Springs and Highland. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 265 and 285. US Route 40 between mile markers 17 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys .Monsoon moisture will continue to fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and will potentially impact the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. On Thursday, a system moving through will aid in thunderstorm development, resulting in more widespread precipitation. The heaviest rain is expected over southeast Utah as well as the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. Therefore, another Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek from 8 AM MDT Thursday morning through 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MDT THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...This evening, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * WHAT...On Thursday, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM MDT Thursday morning to 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Anne Arundel, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anne Arundel; Southern Baltimore AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Baltimore City Metro and Annapolis region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/ Pages/index.aspx.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 05:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

