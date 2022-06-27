ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 10:24:00 Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Grady THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR AND SOUTHERN GRADY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Wasatch and southwestern Summit Counties through 345 PM MDT At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Park City to near Heber to near Daniel. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Park City, Heber City, Heber, Kamas, Oakley, Francis, Daniel, South Snyderville Basin, Samak, Timber Lakes, Midway, Peoa, Woodland, Snyderville, Trial Lk, Marion, Hailstone, Jordanelle Reservoir and Rockport State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 147 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 1 and 23. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 23. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 0 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Campbell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Campbell County through 330 PM MDT At 249 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Spotted Horse to 16 miles northwest of Powder River Rest Area. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Recluse around 255 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River Locally strong and gusty winds with showers and thunderstorms This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Potential for strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph due to showers and thunderstorms moving through these locations. * WHERE...Sweetwater, southeast Fremont, and southwest Natrona Counties. * WHEN...Now through late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts. Secure any objects that may become airborne.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Ponce and vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Prince Georges AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Maryland suburban DC region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/ Pages/index.aspx.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Stewart; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marion, southeastern Chattahoochee, northeastern Stewart and northwestern Webster Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Renfroe, or 8 miles southeast of Cusseta. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Seminole, Brooklyn, Renfroe and Manta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 300 PM MST At 141 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Estrella, or 18 miles northeast of Gila Bend, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goodyear, Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Rainbow Valley. This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 9 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Lowndes, central Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hahira, or 10 miles northwest of Valdosta, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Alapaha, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Morven, Berlin, Barwick and Cecil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 210 PM MST, doppler radar detected the potential for a wall of dust along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Freeman to 15 miles east of Big Horn to 12 miles south of Maricopa to 12 miles northwest of Chui-Chu to near Casa Grande to Arizola, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 174 and 196. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 139 and 164, and between mile markers 166 and 170. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 142 and 152. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Bapchule, Freeman, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, Blackwater, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: District of Columbia AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and District Department of Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the District of Columbia. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site https://www.mwcog.org/environment/air/forecast/.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Anne Arundel, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anne Arundel; Southern Baltimore AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 30 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Baltimore City Metro and Annapolis region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/ Pages/index.aspx.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument RED FLAG WARNING FOR FWZ 436 AND 437 IN THE SOUTH NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 * WIND...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 or Moderate to High potential for rapid fire growth. * THUNDERSTORMS....Isolated dry thunderstorms with little to no rainfall. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 05:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...013...014...079...080...081...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO

