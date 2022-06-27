ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C&N Bank Makes Significant Donation throughout the Collar Counties to Bolster Education Efforts

By Dan Weckerly
 2 days ago
Image via iStock.

C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area educational improvement, scholarship and prekindergarten scholarship organizations.

The donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC).

Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities.

By investing in youth, C&N puts local economies on the path to sustained growth and creates more opportunities to thrive.

The following suburban organizations were presented with checks to provide strong educational programs:

OrganizationLocationDonation

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Bucks CountyJamison$5,000

Bristol Riverside TheaterBristol$5,000

Bucks County Community College FoundationNewtown$10,000

Bucks County Free LibraryDoylestown$25,000

Bucks County Historical SocietyDoylestown$16,000

CB Cares Educational FoundationDoylestown$20,900

Centennial Education FoundationWarminster$5,000

Center SchoolAbington$30,000

Chester County FuturesCoatesville$5,000

Council Rock Education FoundationNewtown$5,000

Foundation for LearningTredyffrin/Easttown$10,000

Henkels Foundation, Plumstead Christian AcademyBlue Bell, Plumstead$30,000

Heritage ConservancyDoylestown$8,000

Lakeside Youth ServicesSouderton$30,000

LibertaeBensalem$30,000

Main Line Art CenterHaverford$8,000

North Penn School District Educational FoundationLansdale$10,000

North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc.Lansdale$20,000

Pearl S. Buck International, Inc.Perkasie$5,000

The Pathway SchoolJeffersonville$30,000

United Way of Bucks CountyFairless Hills$20,000

West Chester Area Educational FoundationWest Chester$6,000

YMCA of Bucks CountyDoylestown, Fairless Hills, Holland, Newtown, Quakertown, Warminster$20,000

“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth – doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,” said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.

