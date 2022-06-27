ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Meridian Bank Among Nation’s 200 Top-Performing Community Banks

By Leah Mikulich
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSi8y_0gN633fj00
Image via Meridian Bank.

Malvern-based Meridian Bank has been named a top-performing publicly traded community bank by American Banker, a leading industry organization.

Its list of the Top 200 publicly traded community banks under $2 billion in assets ranked Meridian No. 13 in the U.S. and first among banks headquartered in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.

“(This list) is led by companies with strong profitability metrics, minimal credit losses, and ample levels of low-cost deposits,” according to American Banker.

The rankings were determined by three-year return on average equity (ROAE) between 2019 and 2021.

“Being recognized as one of the country’s highest-performing community banks is a testament to the Meridian team’s commitment to providing best-in-class customer service to the businesses, retail customers, and municipalities in our market,” said Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas.

Comparative statistics for all 438 U.S. banks and thrifts in this peer group for the three years charted were as follows:

  • The median ROAE was 10.64 percent. Meridian’s ROAE was 18.06 percent, with a 23.74 percent ROAE in 2021.
  • The median return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.98 percent. Meridian’s ROAA was 2.06 percent.
  • The median net interest margin (NIM) was 3.24 percent. Meridian’s NIM was 3.77 percent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Dept. of Agriculture: WIC Funding Doesn’t Just Mean Bucks County’s Women, Infants, and Children

A state program connects needy seniors with the county's freshest produce.Image via iStock. Bucks County’s summer crop abundance connects thousands of residents with vitamin-packed fruits and vegetables brimming with nutrition and flavor. For seniors, however, this bounty may be out of budget, especially as numerous influences have lifted grocery prices. In response, the state’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) ensures that residents who are 60+ eat well.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Privately Owned Warminster Pharma Firm Sheds Shares to Raise $16M

I3 Pharmaceuticals of Warminster raised $16M recently by way of equity financing. John George covered the privately owned firm’s stock sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal. News of the i3 capital-raising measure came via filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company develops and manufactures difficult-to-formulate specialty drugs.
WARMINSTER, PA
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than 18,000 Virginians Gained Employment in the Month of May

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
City
Meridian, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
City
Delaware, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

C&N Bank Makes Significant Donation throughout the Collar Counties to Bolster Education Efforts

C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area educational improvement, scholarship and prekindergarten scholarship organizations. The donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

10 Top Tech Companies Hiring in Philadelphia

The tech field is constantly shifting as new advancements develop. As seen with the Robinhood app last year, some companies skyrocket into importance only to fade out of relevance in a sharp plummet. Finding the leaders in tech means not only looking at their peaks but their long-term sustainability. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wfirnews.com

Virginia gas tax to automatically rise 7% Friday

A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
VIRGINIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank, St. Luke’s Partner for Summer Meals Program

Penn Community Bank, in a summer joint effort with St. Luke's Quakertown, is again fighting summertime food insecurity among children who are out of school. Penn Community Bank has once again partnered with St. Luke’s University Health Network to ensure no Quakertown-area child faces hunger issues by going without a nutritious lunch during the summer months.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Banks#Performing#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Meridian Bank#American Banker#Meridian No 13#Roaa
BUCKSCO.Today

Time Is Running Out on Gov. Wolf’s Commitment to Lower Pa.’s ‘Appalling’ Corporate Net Income Tax Rate

Gov Wolf is working diligently to lower Pa.'s corporate net income tax rate before the end of his term. Shortly after he was sworn in nearly eight years ago, Governor Tom Wolf called Pa.’s corporate net income tax rate of 9.99 percent “appalling.” One of the commitments of his fledgling administration was to lower it. Philadelphia Business Journal‘s Patty Tascarella chronicled the latest efforts to address the issue before the end of the term.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
SCDNReports

Tainted Medicine Sold at Virginia Drug Stores

Tainted Medicine Recalled in VirginiaSCDN Archives. The FDA is warning Virginians about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state.Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.
VIRGINIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Haverford Hat Lady Brims with Real Estate Insight

She’s known in Haverford and Bryn Mawr as “The Hat Lady,” a title she wears proudly. Award-winning real estate agent Michelle Leonard sports unique and fancy hats that set her apart from other agents, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The ensemble is complete with unique...
HAVERFORD, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

If Bucks County’s Nearest Beach Is Still Too Far, A Doylestown Gallery Has Closer Sea Views to See

"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC12

5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five new laws impacting Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority licensees, and applicants, for ABC licenses, will go into effect starting July 1. The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Here are the five...
VIRGINIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy