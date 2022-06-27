Celso L. Leite Jr., Attorney, Joins Dischell Bartle Dooley in Lansdale

Image via Dischell Bartle Dooley.

Celso L. Leite Jr., Attorney, was born to Portuguese American immigrants in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania; and he grew up in Montgomeryville. In 2014, Celso graduated from North Penn High School and continued his academic education at Villanova University, where he majored in finance and co-majored in real estate.

“One of my mentors at Dischell Bartle Dooley advised me to always think about how to define “win” – and more importantly, to know my client’s definition of “win.” A good attorney is more than just an advocate. A good attorney is also a problem solver. But you can’t be a good problem solver unless you understand your client’s definition of “win,” says Celso L. Leite Jr.

With an understanding that business follows the constraints of law, Celso chose to attend Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Prior to his admission to law school in 2018, Celso was selected to be a Charles Widger Leadership Scholar. While in law school, Celso was accepted to the Business Law Concentration and became the Managing Editor of Outside Articles for the Villanova University Sports Law Journal.

“I really enjoy working in the area. I grew up in Montgomery County, and I have spent the last few years living in Bucks County. They are wonderful places to enjoy life and raise a family,” says Celso.

Celso is married and currently resides in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Kelly. The couple enjoy hiking and camping and they are expecting a baby girl in August.

Celso’s areas of practice are: