Head Pro at Malvern’s Applebrook Golf Club Tees Off in Front of Hometown Fans at U.S. Senior Open

Image via Dave McNabb.

For Dave McNabb, the head pro at Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern, teeing off close to home in the U.S. Senior Open is quite the treat, writes Joe Juliano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

McNabb is no stranger to big-time golf. This year’s U.S. Senior Open, which is currently taking place at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, is his ninth time competing in a major. He previously took part in three PGA Championships, four Senior PGA Championships, and a Senior Open.

This latest major, however, has an extra dimension for the golf pro.

“It’s really a treat to be able to be here in front of the hometown fans,” said McNabb. “It’ll be fun. I’m sure I’ll get tons of members’ support. My family will be able to come and watch me play for the first time in a while. Yeah, it’s going to be good.”

Read more about Dave McNabb in The Philadelphia Inquirer.