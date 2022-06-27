ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Goodemote physical therapy under new ownership

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Capital Area Physical Therapy and Wellness, headquartered in Malta, has acquired Goodemote Physical Therapy of Saratoga Springs. All of the physical therapists and staff formerly of Goodemote Physical Therapy will stay on the team and continue seeing patients and scheduling visits as usual. The business’ address remains unchanged as well, at 3 Maple Dell in Saratoga.

Capital Area Physical Therapy and Wellness was established in August 2013 and later opened a second branch in Queensbury in November 2015. They currently staff 13 physical therapists including several board-certified physical therapy specialists. The Malta branch also recently underwent an expansion of its clinic space by around 1,200 square feet on June 10, and the Queensbury location upgraded to a larger, new space in Northway Plaza on April 1.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to have this group join our team of already outstanding physical therapists,” says co-owner Dr. Andrew J Gaetano.  “The clinicians in Saratoga have proven to be excellent physical therapists for several years and have long-established trust in the local community.  We’re excited to have them on our team and we know together we can continue to help spread our vision of promoting a healthy community through improving our patients’ movement.”

Circulo Health acquires Huddle Health in Slingerlands

As pain and movement specialists, the staff at Capital Area Physical Therapy and Wellness has been working closely with local orthopedic surgeons, primary care physicians, podiatrists, and other medical professionals for close to 10 years. Services range from physical therapy treatment of highly complex, painful syndromes or problems, to post-operative care, to sports injuries.

“The impressive growth we’ve had in such a short period is a testament to the high quality of services our therapists offer, in addition to our leadership ability in the field,” says co-owner Dr. Evan J Marsh. “We pride ourselves on being not only the most technologically advanced clinic in the area, but also the clinic that stays on top of the most current research, so we can offer our patients the best treatment possible.  We’re ecstatic that we can deliver this care to even more of the community as we welcome past and present patients of Goodemote Physical Therapy to our team.”

The mental health effects of racism

The Saratoga branch, located at 3 Maple Dell in Saratoga Springs, can be reached by phone at (518) 306-6894. New patients are currently being accepted, and appointments can also be scheduled online.

