World

Shrewsbury 24

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaroline Hawley heads to Shrewsbury in Shropshire, where experts Thomas Forrester...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Simon Harmer bowls Essex to thrilling win while Surrey dominate Kent

Simon Harmer scored career-best match figures in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as Essex beat Hampshire in a nail-biting victory, winning by 12 runs in three days.The off-spinner took seven for 161 in Essex’s second innings to return 15 for 207 overall as Hampshire fell agonisingly short of their target of 299.WOWWWWWW WHAT A GAME, WHAT AN ENDING 🤩Barker takes on Harmer and is caught on the boundary by Walter. He goes for 42 and Essex win by 12 runs here at Chelmsford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdZgrJCyOO— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 28, 2022Harmer found the breakthrough taking the wicket of...
SPORTS
BBC

NHS Wales waiting times: Two years growth and new record

Waiting times for hospital treatment in Wales have again reached record levels, latest monthly figures show. They reveal two years of solid growth since the Covid pandemic began. But the longest waits - those of more than two years - are starting to go down, although 68,000 are still waiting...
HEALTH
BBC

Needham Market railway bridge struck by a lorry

Train services have been suspended after a bridge was struck by a lorry. The vehicle hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST. Suffolk Police said no-one was hurt and no road closure was required. Greater Anglia said all services between Ipswich and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hampshire waste centres to get defibrillators after worker died

The death of a truck driver has fast-tracked plans to fit defibrillators at household waste recycling centres. Hampshire County Council decided to install the machines after a 60-year-old truck driver died at the Marchwood centre in May. He suffered a heart attack and was taken to University Hospital Southampton, where...
HEALTH
BBC

Carlsberg fined £3m over 2016 fatal ammonia leak in Northampton

Carlsberg has been fined £3m after a worker was killed during an ammonia leak at its UK brewery. David Chandler, 45, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, died after gas leaked from the refrigeration system at Carlsberg in Northampton on 9 November 2016. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Worcestershire scales back summer holiday free school meals vouchers

A council has said it will only provide free school meal vouchers for the first two weeks of the summer holidays. Worcestershire County Council said the move came after criteria for spending by central government funding changed. It has left the authority needing to budget for supporting pensioners and rising...
EDUCATION
BBC

Leicester's St Margaret's bus station opens to public

A new £14.3m bus station is due to open to passengers in Leicester. Work on St Margaret's bus station, in Gravel Street, has been ongoing for 18 months. Leicester City Council said it had reused the frame of the former 1980s building, which was largely demolished, with the aim of being environmentally friendly.
TRAFFIC

