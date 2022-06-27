Shrewsbury 24

Simon Harmer scored career-best match figures in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as Essex beat Hampshire in a nail-biting victory, winning by 12 runs in three days.The off-spinner took seven for 161 in Essex’s second innings to return 15 for 207 overall as Hampshire fell agonisingly short of their target of 299.WOWWWWWW WHAT A GAME, WHAT AN ENDING 🤩Barker takes on Harmer and is caught on the boundary by Walter. He goes for 42 and Essex win by 12 runs here at Chelmsford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdZgrJCyOO— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 28, 2022Harmer found the breakthrough taking the wicket of...

