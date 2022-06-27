Funeral Arrangements Set for Hayla Roark

Good Samaritan Hospital unveiled its new Emergency Medical Services unit yesterday afternoon on the Hospital’s Sixth Street side. The ceremony was a ribbon cutting and open house for the new branch of the Hospital’s community service. Tim Benningfield is the Hospital’s E-M-S director. Benningfield says a four-ambulance fleet...
Marjorie Joan Overton Soderling, 85, devoted wife and mother, left Amber Manor Health Care on June 21,2022 to dance the Golden Streets of Heaven with her husband Lowell Kent Soderling, whom she married on June 20, 1959. She was born in Stewartsville, IN on Nov 15, 1936, to her parents,...
The 106th Army Concert and Jazz bands will perform this Sunday at 5:30 at the Gregg Park Bandshell in Vincennes. The free public concert will be conducted by Stony Evans, Heather Peters, and Lauren Russell; it is entitled “Celebrate Freedom.”. The Concert Band will feature movie soundtracks, a medley...
The Vincennes Kiwanis Clubs are offering a destination discount book as a fund-raiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The coupon books are $25 each, and feature values up to $250. The booklets are available through any Kiwanis member. They are also available at both German-American Bank locations...
The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is planned for early August at Patrick Henry Square in downtown Vincennes. The festival is an annual tradition to highlight Knox County’s leading role in watermelon production across the nation. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says the large boundaries of...
Good Samaritan Hospital is preparing for its first day as Knox County’s ambulance service provider on Friday at midnight. The Hospital is taking over from Knox County EMS; their contract with the County ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night. Knox County Councilman Rich Chattin says the Hospital’s first...
The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
Elkhorn Road will close starting today as part of the next phase of the Elkhorn Road project. Elkhorn Road will be affected between the railroad tracks and Old Decker Road. The work to Elkhorn Road will begin as work on Old Decker Road is completed. The closure is expected to last up to 25 days.
Fog sealing is planned for four Knox County roads today. The affected roads include Old Decker Road from Watermelon Road to the tracks; Main Street Road from Henry Sievers Road to Watermelon Road; Water Tower Road from 67 to Golf Course Road; and River Road southward from Snyder Road. Work tomorrow will happen on Lower Freelandville Road from Risley Road to State Road 159.
The Knox Co. Library Board will hold an “uplifting” special session tomorrow, as they discuss upgrades to the Library’s elevator system. The session will happen at ten that morning at the Library’s main building. The meeting will feature Oracle Elevator sales representative Nick Ehlerding. The guided...
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana at last report was $5.06 a gallon. Indiana’s average is down 11-cents lower than a week ago, 47-cents higher than a month ago, and $1.95 higher than a year ago. It’s also 13-cents higher than Friday’s national...
Vincennes City Council will consider final passage of a slight reduction in water rates this evening. The mandated reduction was approved on first reading at Council’s last meeting earlier this month. A required public hearing will precede the action. City Council’s session starts at six p-m in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Many area drivers headed to Countrymark Co-Op locations last Friday as part of the Fueling Freedom fund-raiser. The group donated 50 cents per each gallon of fuel sold to help our nation’s military. Rick Goff is with Countrymark Co-op partner Ceres Solutions. Goff reminds everyone how the event started...
The William Henry Harrison mansion — Grouseland — is $2 million closer to constructing a visitor’s center. The historic site is a recipient of a READI grant for the new center. The grant is from one of two regional READI groups funding projects in Knox County. Lisa...
The Vincennes Community School Board approved a resolution backing a residential tax-increment financing, or TIF, zone. The Board’s approval is required by state law, since the Corporation could lose funding through the residential TIF. In his comments, Vincennes Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley recommended passage. Parsley feels the students generated...
Vincennes University will host a free STEM camp for high schoolers starting today on the VU campus. The camp features students going into their junior or senior year of high school. The overnight camp highlights a weeklong look into various STEM-based fields. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math....
