ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Child death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbBMG_0gN62kNo00
World News

The death toll of children alone in last week’s devastating earthquake in south-eastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said.

The UN’s humanitarian coordination organisation, OCHA, said that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 tremor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan last week, flattening homes and triggering landslides.

Most of the children died in Paktika’s hard-hit Gayan district, which remains a scene of life in ruins, days after the quake.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have put the total death toll from the quake at 1,150, with hundreds more injured, while the UN has offered a slightly lower estimate of 770, although the world body has warned the figure could still rise.

The quake has also left an estimated 65 children orphaned or unaccompanied, the UN humanitarian office added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aisyk_0gN62kNo00
Afghans receive aid at a camp after an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province (AP) (AP)

The disaster – the latest to convulse Afghanistan after decades of war, hunger, poverty and an economic crash – has become a test of the Taliban’s capacity to govern and the international community’s willingness to help.

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as the United States and its Nato allies were withdrawing their forces last August, foreign aid stopped practically overnight.

World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, refusing to recognise the Taliban government and demanding they allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights.

The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s, triggering Western backlash.

Aware of their limitations, the Taliban have appealed for foreign aid. The UN and an array of overstretched aid agencies in the country that have tried to keep Afghanistan from the brink of starvation have swung into action.

Despite funding and access constraints, convoys of aid have trickled into the remote provinces.

The UN children’s agency said on Monday it was working to reunite children that had been separated from their families in the chaos of the quake.

It also has set up clinics to offer mental health and psychological support to children in Gayan traumatised by the disaster.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
The Independent

Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake

When the ground heaved from last week’s earthquake in Afghanistan, Nahim Gul’s stone-and-mud house collapsed on top of him.He clawed through the rubble in the pre-dawn darkness, choking on dust as he searched for his father and two sisters. He doesn't know how many hours of digging passed before he caught a glimpse of their bodies under the ruins. They were dead. Now, days after a 6 magnitude quake that devastated a remote region of southeast Afghanistan and killed at least 1,150 people and injured hundreds more, Gul sees destruction everywhere and help in short supply. His niece and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Pakistan#Taliban#The United Nations#Un#Gayan#Nato
International Business Times

Afghanistan Earthquake Survivors Unsafe As Aftershocks Continue -official

Aftershocks continue to be felt in the area hit by a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan last week and the area remains unsafe for survivors, a senior Afghan official said on Monday, as authorities continued to grapple with the disaster's fallout. Afghanistan's most destructive earthquake in decades struck a remote southeastern...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Plane suspected to be flying refugees to Rwanda lands at Wiltshire military base

An aircraft which is believed to be taking the first refugees from the UK to Rwanda flew from Germany to Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.The Boeing 767, registration EC-LZO, is owned by Spanish airline Privilege Style and flew from Dusseldorf to the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, ahead of its expected departure on Tuesday evening.It landed at 9.52am under the flight number PVG689P, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, and has since been pictured at MoD Boscombe Down.The aircraft is 27 years old and capable of carrying around 200 passengers.Just seven people are due to be on board the flight after a...
WORLD
NBC News

Ten weeks after escaping Kabul, a women's rights activist found herself in Texas without food, money and three of her kids

Roshan Mashal had been fighting for women’s rights in Afghanistan for more than a decade when the Taliban took over in August. Their lives in peril, she and 18 other prominent activists targeted by the Taliban were given seats on a flight and airlifted with their families out of Kabul. Their evacuation was arranged with the aid of women’s rights organizations and the State Department.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

New EU migrant chaos: Five die as more than 2,000 migrants storm fence into Spanish enclave bordering Morocco in chaotic scenes at the European Union's only land border in Africa

Five migrants were killed and dozens were injured after a huge crowd tried to cross from Morocco into Spain 's Melilla enclave today. Some 2,000 migrants made approached the EU's only land border with Africa at dawn over 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Dozens dead, thousands homeless in Bangladesh, India floods

Villagers in northeastern Bangladesh crowded makeshift refugee centers and scrambled to meet boats arriving with food and fresh water as massive floods, which have killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands there and in neighboring India, continued to wreak havoc Tuesday. In Sylhet, one of the worst-hit areas in the extreme northeast of the country near the border with India, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered half way to the ceiling with water.The low-lying village along the Surma...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy