Ohio senator supports heartbeat bill, affordable adoption

By Hanna Erdmann
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – Immediately following the Court’s decision, Ohio enacted its Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions if the fetus has a detectable heartbeat.

That normally appears as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Akron Children’s opens Covid vaccine scheduling for kids

Senator Rob Portman supports the courts overturning of Roe, but he is in favor of bi-partisan support when it comes to pregnancy prevention.

“The key thing is to prevent unwanted pregnancies and that’s something that we have had some success on over the past decade or so and that’s good news. There’s much more we can do,” said Sen. Portman.

Portman goes on to say that the government should come together to fund prevention efforts.

Many of his points were brought back with the idea of unity. He says wants to see both sides of the issue to work together.

Another big push he wants to see is making adoptions more affordable.

“Let’s prevent unwanted pregnancies. Let’s do a much better job providing help for adoption. Let’s do the things that we can do as a country to bring people together rather than pull us apart,” Sen. Portman continued.

Portman did not elaborate what prevention measures the federal government should support.

Comments / 25

Christina Lynch
2d ago

He'll be out of office soon. There us no such thing as affordable adoption. The price for a child? Sounds like human sales. Adoption agencies are going to make alot more $$$ now!

Reply(5)
11
Leigh Ann Haas-Weston
2d ago

There won't be adoption fees. Babies will be left on doorsteps, in bathrooms, hospitals, firestations and trash bins. There won't be adoption fees because we will all be taxed to pay for the welfare and births of these unwanted kids and won't have the money for the fees. Nine months from now they will be handing out babies like candy. In a year or two they're will be so many babies that no one wants or cares about. Free baby with every milk purchase. Those sad dog commercials will become sad baby commercials.

Reply(1)
8
20h ago

So are all you republicans going to adopt and foster all the unwanted children? Are you going to keep government programs in effect for food and healthcare? Nope. You are pro birth NOT pro life.

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man indicted for 3 murders in Ohio

The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted a man on 33 charges tied to a series of shootings and three murders.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
