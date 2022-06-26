ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report names Chargers' biggest X-Factor in 2022

By alexkatson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrri0_0gN62RYt00

While the Chargers made plenty of moves to address their defense this offseason, linebacker is a position where things look mostly the same as they did a season ago. Kyzir White will suit up for the Eagles after a stellar season in powder blue, replaced by former Ram Troy Reeder. Other than that, usual suspects Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray return and seem poised to hold down starting roles in 2022. We know the kind of impact that Tranquill can have when healthy, but Murray has been a bit more of a mystery since LA traded up for him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

With so few holes on paper on this new-look defense, it’s little wonder that Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Murray LA’s X-factor heading into this season. Of course, you know what you’ll get out of big-name additions like Khalil Mack and JC Jackson. Likewise, established stars like Derwin James and Joey Bosa will produce. But even in a defensive scheme that de-emphasizes the importance of the linebacker position, LA will need more from Murray.

Here’s what Davenport had to say about the former first rounder’s outlook for 2022:

After losing Kyzir White in free agency, the Chargers signed former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder, who is a middling talent at best. A Chargers team with Super Bowl aspirations needs Murray to live up to his predraft expectations in 2022.

There is optimism that Murray can live up to those expectations, especially now that he’s fully healthy after the ankle injury that limited him in 2021. Regaining the trust in that surgically repaired ankle will be essential for a breakout 2022 season. Tranquill said as much in an interview last month, emphasizing the importance of “freedom, mentally” in unlocking Murray’s undeniably freakish athletic traits. It’s something Tranquill has prior experience with, considering a broken leg cut his second season short.

There’s also a chance that Brandon Staley and company choose to give Murray more snaps as a dedicated pass rusher, something they played around with last season before the injury hampered him. That sort of hybrid role is precisely the kind of thing veteran addition Kyle Van Noy has made a living off of, which could mean Murray is in line for some elite-tier teaching from the former Super Bowl champion. That mentorship is yet another possible catalyst for Murray’s development heading into Year 3.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders Notes: Secondary Rankings For AFC West, Training Camp Standouts

The offseason is in full effect as AFC West teams are enjoying their break before training camp begins. With ample time to examine the rosters, Pro Football Focus examined the secondary for each squad in the division. Let’s take a look at this and more in the latest edition of Raiders Notes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#X Factor#Rams#American Football#Bleacher Report
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys DE Greg Ellis takes over college program as head coach

Greg Ellis is back on the football field. His new team, though, might not attract the same kind of attention that the Cowboys did when he was a starting defensive end. Ellis, 46 years old, has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears QB Justin Fields says that at this point in time, his team is not ready to play a regular-season game. “Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Beloved Bucks player chooses to become free agent

A beloved Milwaukee Bucks player could be positioned to leave the team. Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6 million option for the 2022-2023 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday. Though Portis has declined his option and will become a free agent, returning to Milwaukee would prove lucrative to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Triple Threat: Raiders Pass Catchers Will Unleash Versatility On Defense

The pass-catching trio of Waller, Adams, and Renfrow should light up the scoreboard for the Raiders. Although WAR is most known by baseball fans as “Wins Above Replacement”, the acronym could be familiarized amongst Raiders fans. For Raiders fans, WAR could stand for (Darren) Waller, (Davante) Adams, and (Hunter) Renfrow, which has shaped up to be one of the most dangerous offensive trios in the league.
NFL
Yardbarker

Top 3 Most Embarrassing Moments In Colts History

While the Indianapolis Colts have put the Hoosier State on the football map since 1984, they also have had their share of embarrassing moments. No franchise is perfect, and the Horseshoe is no exception. For the purposes of this article, we will limit the scope to embarrassing moments that occurred...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Wall to sign with Western Conference contender

John Wall has reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets and is set to become a free agent. But the veteran guard appears to have already chosen his new home. Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Other teams have interest in Wall, but Woj says the guard intends to join the Clippers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Raiders WR on Always Being a Fan of Derek Carr

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler had an opportunity to play college football with both Derek Carr and Davante Adams at Fresno State. At that time Butler was transferring out of USC, and looking for a new home where he can catch a higher volume of footballs for another season before considering the NFL.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Josh Allen named second 'scariest' quarterback in NFL

It’s not Halloween, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been placed among the scariest quarterbacks to for defenses to face by NFL.com. Allen is part of a top tier of QBs whose physical traits, along with game intelligence, create massive problems for opponents. Many quarterbacks put up big numbers, but few quarterbacks strike fear in defenses like Allen. Allen can extend plays, run over defenders, and make virtually any throw in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy