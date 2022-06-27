Police investigating early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Police were called out for reports of shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall Monday.

WPD has that area blocked off.

Police say the two victims are in their 30s.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

