Wichita, KS

Police investigating early morning shooting

By Julia Thatcher
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Police were called out for reports of shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall Monday.

WPD has that area blocked off.

Police say the two victims are in their 30s.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

KSN News

Wichita airport officer/firefighter charged with computer crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Airport Authority officer/firefighter has been charged with computer crimes, according to a release from the City of Wichita on Wednesday. City officials say that Lt. Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) for 22 years, has been charged with two counts of computer crimes by […]
Woman crashes car into Murdock Park, attempts to flee the scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman crashed her car into Murdock Park. The incident happened at northbound I-135 when the woman lost control of her vehicle on the Murdock exit and drove through the fence and into Murdock Park. Trooper Chad Crittenden says that...
MURDOCK, KS
One hurt in west Wichita crash

Emergency crews are cleaning up an injury accident on Kellogg at the West Street exit. The crash happening just before 7:00 Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of Kellogg. Emergency crews are asking you to avoid the area. Emergency dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the...
WPD: 19 churches hit by copper AC thefts this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said 19 churches have fallen victim to copper air conditioner thefts this year. It was like any normal Wednesday night back in April for Pastor Jerrod Rogers. He was coming to his church, The Movement Church, to get ready for service when they realized their AC unit […]
One dead in moped crash in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a moped crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday afternoon. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash happened at MacArthur and Hoover Road. Police say the motorcyclist, a man in his early 40s, collided with a pole. He was pronounced […]
JC Post

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter formerly of Lehigh now Aoka, Minnesota, to to just less than 12-years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI, according to the McPherson County Attorney's office.
NewsCow

Woman Injured Sunday When Struck By A Vehicle In Winfield

A woman was injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in Winfield. The 63-year-old female was walking in the 1200 block of Menor. At that time, Robert Wixon, 54, Winfield was attempting to back out of a driveway. The woman crossed behind the vehicle and was struck....
KSN News

Sedgwick County releases supplemental videos of Cedric Lofton at JIAC

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, June 27, Sedgwick County released supplemental videos of Cedric Lofton while he was at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). According to Sedgwick County, on Jan. 21, they released 18 video segments of “the Sept. 24, 2021 incident involving Cedric Lofton.” In addition to those videos, they […]
