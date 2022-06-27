ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Passion and energy need to be converted to activism to bring change

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn La Crosse and across the country, this past weekend was an emotional one for many people. Upset about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, hundreds rallied outside La Crosse’s City Hall, carrying signs and chanting about the need to protect women’s reproductive rights. The...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

City Hall should move faster to approve outdoor dining permits

It may be time to pick up the pace at City Hall. The city of La Crosse started offering outside dining during the height of the pandemic. It was a lifeline to a number of restaurants who were struggling to stay open. It was welcomed by diners, many of whom felt more comfortable with the social distancing it offered. Plus it was a unique experience and provided more ambiance to downtown. Wisely, the city expedited the process for getting the necessary permits to help to make the process easier and quicker. But it seems the red tape is back. Back in May the city changed the rules for outdoor dining permits in an effort to make them permanent, and added a few hoops to jump through. As a result, it is taking months for some restaurants to get the necessary permits, and some are still waiting. It shouldn’t be this difficult or take this long. It is almost July, and some downtown restaurants applied almost two months ago. At this rate the weather will turn cold before all the necessary permits will be issued. There should be more urgency to letting people dine outside. The pandemic may not be hitting as hard today, but restaurants are still struggling due to inflation and other issues. City Hall should make it a priority to approve permits for those restaurants which meet the city’s requirements, before it is too late.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Democrats stress importance of November, rural Wisconsin in convention speeches

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Speaking at the state party convention Saturday night, members of the Wisconsin congressional delegation stressed the importance of rural Wisconsin ahead of a key election for them. This was the last convention for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind who is retiring this year. He represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes La Crosse. Republicans see the seat...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
WEAU-TV 13

8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River

GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon. In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.
GENOA, WI
wwisradio.com

Sparta Schools Superintendent Could Face Discipline After Investigation

The superintendent of the Sparta Area School District could face some form of discipline after the conclusion of an independent investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports Doctor Amy Van Deuren was found to have repeatedly violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies while creating a hostile work environment. The investigator found that Van Deuren engaged in harassing and threatening behavior. Some employees said they were concerned for their physical safety based on her actions and communications. The investigator says Van Deuren denied the allegations but the school board has placed her on administrative leave. An evidentiary hearing will be scheduled.
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man breaks glass door trying to turn himself in for warrant that did not exist, authorities say

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Officers arrested a La Crosse man Sunday who broke a glass door trying to turn himself in for a warrant that the county says didn’t exist. According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Tavier Holling began pounding on the door to La Crosse County Justice Sanctions at 6:17 a.m. Growing impatient with jail staff who did not open the door for him, Holling allegedly broke the glass door and crawled inside. Holling told arriving officers that he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in, according to the complaint. Officers said Holling was intoxicated and told them he had been “smoking and drinking” all night.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Trial likely next summer for suspect in La Crosse County triple murder

A murder suspect from Onalaska will probably have to wait another year before he’s tried for three shooting deaths that occurred last summer. Attorneys in the case of Nya Thao asked for a trial date next summer — a trial expected to last up to two weeks. Thao...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy