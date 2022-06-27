Passion and energy need to be converted to activism to bring change
By Scott Robert Shaw
In La Crosse and across the country, this past weekend was an emotional one for many people. Upset about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, hundreds rallied outside La Crosse’s City Hall, carrying signs and chanting about the need to protect women’s reproductive rights. The...
It may be time to pick up the pace at City Hall. The city of La Crosse started offering outside dining during the height of the pandemic. It was a lifeline to a number of restaurants who were struggling to stay open. It was welcomed by diners, many of whom felt more comfortable with the social distancing it offered. Plus it was a unique experience and provided more ambiance to downtown. Wisely, the city expedited the process for getting the necessary permits to help to make the process easier and quicker. But it seems the red tape is back. Back in May the city changed the rules for outdoor dining permits in an effort to make them permanent, and added a few hoops to jump through. As a result, it is taking months for some restaurants to get the necessary permits, and some are still waiting. It shouldn’t be this difficult or take this long. It is almost July, and some downtown restaurants applied almost two months ago. At this rate the weather will turn cold before all the necessary permits will be issued. There should be more urgency to letting people dine outside. The pandemic may not be hitting as hard today, but restaurants are still struggling due to inflation and other issues. City Hall should make it a priority to approve permits for those restaurants which meet the city’s requirements, before it is too late.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse are trying to get people living in Houska Park into permanent housing. For the second year in a row, the City is allowing homeless individuals to stay at the park next to the Isle la Plume waste water treatment facility.
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Speaking at the state party convention Saturday night, members of the Wisconsin congressional delegation stressed the importance of rural Wisconsin ahead of a key election for them. This was the last convention for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind who is retiring this year. He represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes La Crosse. Republicans see the seat...
Kappauf says under Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest, there could be an increase in minors becoming pregnant. She estimates that roughly 32,000 rapes result in pregnancy every year in the United States.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Democratic Party of Wisconsin welcomed people from all over the state to their convention in La Crosse this weekend. The reversal of Roe was a hot topic being discussed, just as the midterm elections creep up. "2022's election is going to be remembered for...
The La Crosse Airport usually sees an increase in passenger numbers during May, when the summer travel season begins. But not this year. The local airport had 5700 passengers in May, down about 300 from April, and that seems to be the result of pilot and crew shortages affecting the airline industry.
It’s taken nearly two years to fix, but a popular artwork in downtown La Crosse is about to be returned to its usual spot, in time for Riverfest. The Elmer Petersen eagle is being brought back to Riverside Park on Wednesday morning, 21 months after it was removed for restoration.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A boat launch facility in La Crosse will close for maintenance Wednesday. The 7th Street Boat Launch facility closes Wednesday for the entire day. Officials expect the facility to reopen the following day. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8...
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon. In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.
The superintendent of the Sparta Area School District could face some form of discipline after the conclusion of an independent investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports Doctor Amy Van Deuren was found to have repeatedly violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies while creating a hostile work environment. The investigator found that Van Deuren engaged in harassing and threatening behavior. Some employees said they were concerned for their physical safety based on her actions and communications. The investigator says Van Deuren denied the allegations but the school board has placed her on administrative leave. An evidentiary hearing will be scheduled.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Officers arrested a La Crosse man Sunday who broke a glass door trying to turn himself in for a warrant that the county says didn’t exist. According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Tavier Holling began pounding on the door to La Crosse County Justice Sanctions at 6:17 a.m. Growing impatient with jail staff who did not open the door for him, Holling allegedly broke the glass door and crawled inside. Holling told arriving officers that he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in, according to the complaint. Officers said Holling was intoxicated and told them he had been “smoking and drinking” all night.
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nikki Latimer said her late daughter, 32-year-old Sara Latimer, suffered a stroke in 2010 and required the legal guardianship of another adult, but the court system did not allow it. “Judge Sharp said she’s fine because she has a high IQ because she is a...
A murder suspect from Onalaska will probably have to wait another year before he’s tried for three shooting deaths that occurred last summer. Attorneys in the case of Nya Thao asked for a trial date next summer — a trial expected to last up to two weeks. Thao...
Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the remains of Parker Kruse, who had been missing since July 3rd of 2021. Today, June 25, at 3:21 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a group of vacationers canoeing the Wisconsin River.
