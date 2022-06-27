ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lead Plaintiff In Case That Legalized Same-Sex Marriage ‘Disgusted’ With Supreme Court

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45khrz_0gN61zPg00

Jim Obergefell , the main plaintiff in the 2015 Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States, said Sunday he was appalled with the nation’s highest court after its decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade last week.

“My immediate reaction was anger and also disgust that the highest court in our land, the court that is supposed to protect equal justice under law, the court that is supposed to interpret the Constitution to support every person in this country, that a justice on that court would put in writing a clarion call to opponents of marriage equality and LGBTQ+ equality, not to mention the right to contraception in that concurring decision?” Obergefell  told MSNBC’s Symone Sanders on Sunday. “That is nothing more than a call for people who are opposed to those, opposed to us.”

“It is appalling that a Supreme Court justice would do that. It is appalling that a Supreme Court would take away a right that people in America, that women in America, have enjoyed and come to rely on for almost 50 years,” Obergefell, who is running for the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat, added.

Civil rights advocates have pointed to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade , which protected abortion rights nationwide. In his opinion, Thomas argued the court should also reconsider cases like Obergefell v. Hodges, as well as rulings that legalized same-sex sexual activity (Lawrence v. Texas) and granted Americans access to contraception (Griswold v. Connecticut). Doing so, he said, would “ correct the error ” the court established with those precedents.

Thomas was the lone justice to sign his opinion.

Thomas also noted that he agreed with Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion, which said the decision “should not be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.” But many civil rights advocates said they fear the heavily conservative court could take aim at other liberties.

The liberal members of the court echoed those fears in their dissenting opinion. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan stated that “ no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Thomas hints gay rights and contraception at risk after conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. While the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was written by Justice Samuel Alito, a concurring opinion in favor of the conservative majority by Justice Clarence Thomas raises fears that rulings protecting contraception and same-sex marriage could be overruled as well in the near term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Jim Obergefell
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Same Sex Marriage#Court Cases#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Msnbc#A Supreme Court#Democrat#Symone
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy