Health

Changes by Credit Bureaus for Medical Bills Coming

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

Beginning Friday, July 1, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, the big three consumer credit reporting bureaus, are making a change regarding medical bills.

“Two things are going to happen on July 1,” says Bruce McClary with the National Foundation for Consumer Counseling . “The first item is that any medical debt that was in collections, with a collection agency and has since been paid, will be removed from people’s credit files.”

That’s going to remove about 70% of medical debt from credit reports, affecting potentially 100 million consumers.

The second element is moving the reporting deadline from six months to one year.  And more changes are coming.

“About a year from now there will be another step that the credit bureaus take and they’re going to stop reporting all unpaid medical debt under $500, so even unresolved medical debt,” McClary adds.

About a year from now, medical debt under the $500 threshold won’t appear on credit reports.

