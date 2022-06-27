More and More Folks Putting It On Plastic

Inflation is causing a lot of people to change their habits, driving less an example and paying for items with credit cards another.

NerdWallet a sked 1,600 consumers about their purchasing patterns under rising prices. “We found that 32% of credit card holders said that in the past 12 months they’ve gone into credit card debt because of inflation,” says Sara Rathner with NerdWallet.

That’s the basics, like food and medicine.

26% said they were between paychecks and didn’t have available cash resources. Rathner says a lot of credit card holders haven’t been following how much interest they are paying on their credit card for those essentials. “If you have credit card debt it’s a good starting point to log into your account and find out what your interest rate is. From there you can look for ways to lower your interest rate through things like personal loans and balance transfer credit cards,” she says.

Credit card interest rates are variable, not fixed, and every time the Fed jacks up the prime interest rate, that trickles down into what banks charge for credit card interest.

photo: Getty Images