Rising Inflation, Higher Costs Could Result In Fewer Doctor Visits

Medical professionals warn rising inflation is making it harder for Americans to pay for the care they need. The cost of everyday goods is rapidly going up, forcing many Americans to think about where they can cut back.

The cost of healthcare is also rising. Some have been forced to hold off on buying food just to pay the medical bill. Richard Urso , a longtime Medical Doctor in Houston, anticipates more Americans will eventually start missing appointments or fail to show up to follow ups, all because they won't be able to afford it.

“We will see people who are paying out of pocket, they’re going to say ‘Hey, I’ll hold off on that. I’m not going to go to the dentist. I’m not going to get another pair of eyeglasses,'” Dr. Urso said. “The more elective things are going to get pushed aside.”

He adds insurance is also a key factor. Urso says if a patient has met his or her deductible, he or she is not as worried about the cost. However, once deductibles reset at the beginning of 2023, money will be a bigger issue for many patients.